Fascinating Footages on China and Chinese - All Flavours

Herewith I will start posting the fascinating footages on China and Chinese people, culture, entertainment, music and lives and so on… anything that is pleasant and enjoyable to watch that I happen to encounter in my internet activities. Just enjoy and feel free to add up with conducive, quality stuffs in that same spirits!


Festive China: Autumn | China Culture 2020.08.07 - Bilingual

When leaves change their color, when birds begin to migrate, and when farms are ready to gather crops, it's the season of autumn, a golden time to indulge in the joy of harvest.

During the #autumn harvest season, rice terraces form a three-dimensional landscape in mountainous areas. They become a shining golden belt decorating the majestic mountains, much like the Longji terraces in Longji town, Longcheng county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Watch this episode of Festive China to find out how autumn is spent in the country.

Festive China is a series of short clips focusing on traditional Chinese festivals and festivities, the cultural connotations of traditional holidays, their development and changes, and how they manifest in today's China.

 
