RayyanBaigMR Modi has been playing various juggleries during his reign, which ends next year, to rouse Hindutva feelings in the masses and raise their morale through clunky tricks. These juggleries included rewriting of Indian history, replacing established scientific facts with Hindu fictions in school syllabus books and so many other spectacles. One of the masterpieces of this jugglery was Indian claim of launching a Surgical Strike inside Pakistan. The funniest thing was that, Indian Army had to inform ever vigilant Pakistan Army that previous night they had crossed the border and launched a Surgical Strike inside their territory. On Indian claims of Surgical Strike, one was reminded of a craven kid, who doesn’t possess the courage to fight his opponent but to satisfy his ego tells his opponent kid that he had struck him, and in return gets more beating.Modi came to power through Hindu chauvinism and hate mongering against Indian minorities. The polarization in Indian society, due to Modi’s Hindutva stupor, record devaluation of Indian currency and mega corruption charges etc have brought Modi’s popularity graph down. The Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits and other minorities have been alienated by the unscrupulous and extremist policies of the current regime, the saner Hindus have also become vary of the prevalent state of affairs. Sensing the fears, in the wake of forthcoming General Elections early next year, Modi government is flabbergasted and want to do some jugglery to impress her voters. One of such juggleries is retelling the story of fictive surgical strike to the public. Interestingly two years after the fake Surgical Strike comedy India has tried to fill colors to their failed drama.The General probably isn’t aware that it’s the vigilant Pakistan Army who stops the intruders and teaches them a lesson not the animals. As per the locals Indian Army filmed fake surgical strike videos inside IHK to prove their fake claims. A Kashmiri politician and MLA of IHK Assembly, Engineer Rasheed, confirmed that Indian Army filmed videos in the Nowgam and Leepa sectors, adjacent to the border, to show that it was carrying out covert operation inside Pakistan. He gave this statement to Greater Kashmir Newspaper prior to Indian Army showed these videos to satisfy their public. A former Union minister Arun Shouriealso exposed India’s blatant lies pertaining to fake surgical strike inside Pakistan and termed it as “Farzical Strike”. An ex Indian Col and Defense Analyst Ajai Shukla spurned the claims made by Indian Army of Surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016. Soon after Indian claims, Pakistani DG ISPR took all the journalists to the Indian claimed site of surgical strike and gave them a free hand to visit the place and talk to anyone. The journalist failed to find trace of any, claimed, camp or strike which further exposed Indian false claims.To divert public attention from internal political strife and Rafael scandal, the Modi government has shamelessly rekindled the fake drama of surgical strike. To add insult to the injury, the Modi government has planned to further befool poor Indian public by announcing to observe 29 September as “Surgical Strike Day” in educational institutions. A three days, 28-30 September, nationwide events have also been announced by the Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The brazen announcement by the Indian government has made her a laughingstock and embarrassed the sensible Indian citizens as well. Mr Shashi Tharoor, the former International Diplomat and current Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha has recently lashed out at Indian governmenton this imprudent campaign and remarked that, “If Government had any shame it would have shut up”. He further said that, “no government has ever been more shameless in the milking of India’s Military for political benefits as Modi’s government”.The ceasefire violations by Indian Army has become a routine since this government came in power, however terming one such violation as a surgical strike then drumming up for two years is an ignominious act which is expected from Mr Modi alone. Mr Modi is advised not to let his Armed forces further embarrassed for his personal political gains. He needs to learn himself and educate his Army Chief that war between two nuclear states is not game of children. In the better interest of the people of both countries and the entire region, Mr Modi needs to consider the sincere offer made by Pakistani PM and adopt the path of peace and progress rather than mutual destruction.