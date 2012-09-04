Farooq Sattar meets PML-N leadership, discusses national political scenario Farooq Sattar meets PML-N leadership, discusses national political scenario

Former mayor Karachi and member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Farooq Sattar met Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leadership on Friday and discussed the ongoing political scenario of the country.During the meeting, Secretary General (SG) PML-N Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan’s economic independence had to surrender before IMF. Previously the country was on its way of becoming hub of economy while today it is global beggar.Furthermore, he added that the democratic powers must unite to save Pakistan from an economic downfall. He added that PML-N s government had left the country in prosperous condition.The PML-N SG said that the current government has not granted salary to foreign-embassies since last three months and has defaulted. The democratic powers must take unified action to ensure national prosperity. Moreover, he went on to acknowledge that efforts of Farooq Sattar.While talking to media, Farooq Sattar added that the national political scenario is under critical threats such as that of economic and political instability while the mini-budget has proven itself to be the last nail in economy’s coffin.