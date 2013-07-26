What's new

Farooq Abdullah Says 'Kashmiris Do Not Feel Indian, Today They'd Rather Have the Chinese Rule Them'

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Kashmir is not India's personal property to be inherited, says Farooq Abdullah Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1
Abhijeet Sarkar Will consider tie-up if BJP offers, says NC patron Farooq Abdullah Central & South Asia 2
I Subramanian Swamy says, Farooq Abdullah told me his ancestors were Gaur Brahmins Central & South Asia 4
S Farooq Abdullah says 'If Narendra Modi wins elections, Kashmir will no longer be part of India' Central & South Asia 17
Brahmos_2 Now, Farooq Abdullah says you can fill your stomach for 1 rupee Central & South Asia 21
beijingwalker 'Kashmiris Do Not Feel Indian, Today They'd Rather Have the Chinese Rule Them': Farooq Abdullah Central & South Asia 92
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE If talks can happen with China, why not with other neighbour: Farooq Abdullah in LS Central & South Asia 9
Bagheera Farooq Abdullah demands probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus; blames then-Guv Jagmohan Kashmir War 13
Kabira India: Farooq Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act in Kashmir, can go sans trial for 2 years Strategic & Foreign Affairs 13
Kabira We will fight, will go to court: Farooq Abdullah on Article 370 Strategic & Foreign Affairs 28

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top