/ Register

  • Monday, August 3, 2020

Farooq Abdullah demands probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus; blames then-Guv Jagmohan

Discussion in 'Kashmir War' started by Bagheera, Aug 2, 2020 at 8:42 PM.

  1. Aug 2, 2020 at 8:42 PM #1
    Bagheera

    Bagheera SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,200
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,274 / -38
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Farooq Abdullah demands probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus; blames then-Guv Jagmohan

    Last updated: August 2, 2020 19:58 IST

    [​IMG]

    In a massive statement, former Jammu-Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday, demanded a probe by retired Supreme Court judges into the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in early 1990s. Addressing a webinar hosted by Jammu-based Epilogue News Network, Abdullah said that 'it was not Kashmiri Muslims who threw them out', blaming former Governor Jagmohan for the exodus - alleging that he "took them away" on the false promise of ensuring their return within three months. He maintained that 'Kashmir would never be complete till Hindu brethren come back and live there'.

    He added, " We (National Conference) always believe that Kashmir is never going to be complete unless the Hindu brethren come back and live in peace with all of us". When asked if he would support a genocide bill demanding a separate homeland for the migrants, he said he would have to go into the details of the bill first.

    The bill floated by Kashmiri Pandit organisation - Panun Kashmir, demands including permanent rehabilitation based on principles of non-refoulment. Among other things, the bill recommends the creation of a Board and a Commission to look into the aspects of cultural genocide and all the criminal aspects which include investigation, the procedure of trial, fixing of responsibility for the crime of genocide, punishment to the perpetrators and compensation to the victims.

    What was the 1990 Kashmiri Pandits' exodus?

    On 19 January 1990, Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of the Valley when a message was issued by terrorists over loudspeakers from mosques and on the streets - 'Convert to Islam, leave the land or die'. Amid massive panic, over 350,000 Pandits have escaped from the Valley in the next few months - March and April, while hundreds of Pandits were tortured, killed and raped. According to several Kashmiri scholars, the wave of exodus continued till 2000, leaving several Kashmiri Pandits languishing in refugee settlements, unable to return to their ancestral land.

    Incidentally, Governor Jagmohan had arrived in Srinagar on January 19, 1990, to take charge. Several Kashmiri Muslims believe that he encouraged the Pandits to leave the Valley, while Hindus contest this view. While the Kashmiri Pandits rejoiced the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35 A done by the Centre, they are yet to return back. Currently, Kashmir is under COVID lockdown, with 4G internet services snapped and several politicians in house arrest.

    https://m.republicworld.com/india-n...-probe-into-1990-kashmiri-pandits-exodus.html

    - PRTP GWD
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 2, 2020 at 8:44 PM #2
    Bagheera

    Bagheera SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,200
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,274 / -38
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 2, 2020 at 8:59 PM #3
    PDF

    PDF STAFF

    Messages:
    2,397
    Joined:
    May 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +7 / 2,538 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I second thess demands.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 2, 2020 at 9:18 PM #4
    Hiptullha

    Hiptullha SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,217
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2014
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,057 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Relevant

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
    • Positive Rating Positive Rating x 1
  5. Aug 2, 2020 at 11:16 PM #5
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,194
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +13 / 12,903 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Kashmiri pundits have as much right to justice as anybody else. Delhi is incapable and/ or unwilling to dispense justice to any kashmiri, Hindu or Muslim. Rule of Kashmir from Islamabad, or a decentralised government under the protection of Islamabad, or complete independence remain the only viable solutions for the kashmiri people that will deliver justice to them and their cause.

    Islamabad has delivered peace and prosperity to the Kashmir under its jurisdiction for 73 years. Delhi has not done this for the regions under its control - both during federal rule and during direct control.

    Delhi's attempts at ethnic, religious or ethnoreligious demographic manipulation began in 1947 with the Dogra-led attacks on Muslims in Jammu. In the late 20th century, Delhi manipulated the kashmiri pundits as part of this ongoing strategy when it suited them. Genuine resistance forces attacked both nominal Muslims and nominal Hindus who colluded with Delhi because of their collusion (proven or perceived), not because of their faith.

    Delhi now needs to enforce an information blackout, a military blockade, and a soldier:civ ratio of around 1:7 simply to maintain "peace" in occupied Kashmir.

    The ethnoreligious manipulation continues with: dissolution of all viable forms of representative government by and for kashmiris, arbitrary detention of elected officials and civil societal figures/leadership, abrogation of 370 last year, and ordinances this year permitting non-natives the rights to settle on land in Kashmir, whether that land is sold legitimately, confiscated under legally debatable circumstances, or otherwise acquired. Jobs and land that were once protected will no longer be so. It remains to be seen whether these ordinances will be implemented to disenfranchise all kashmiris or just kashmiri Muslims. Either way, it constitutes and amounts to ethnoreligious discrimination and demographic manipulation or "cleansing". Either the kashmiri Muslims will lose out on their enshrined autonomy vis-a-vis constitutional rights since the moment of accession to Hindustan, or both kashmiri Muslims and kashmiri Hindus will lose out on the same.

    By all reasonable and measurable accounts, Delhi has failed Kashmir and Kashmiris.

    This is all there is to it.

    Delhi needs to move on and busy itself elsewhere. The dream is over. Kashmir is already lost, except in the cabbaged brains of some miserable Gujarati bhakts who believe in some fantasised and fetishised version of "akhand Bharat".
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 1, Guests: 1)
  1. kingQamaR