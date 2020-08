Farooq Abdullah demands probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus; blames then-Guv Jagmohan

During the armed rebellion of 1989, many Kashmiris who were believed to be supporting Indian rule in Kashmir were selectively killed. Several Kashmiri Pandits were also killed, mostly on allegations of being informers of the government. The first militant attack was on a Muslim police officer, Ali Muhammad Watali. The first militancy related civilian killing was also of a Muslim, Muhammad Yusuf Halwai, on 21 August 1989. He was an activist of National Conference.Mir Mustafa, a former legislator, was kidnapped and killed on 21 March 1990. Professor Mushir-ul-Haq, VC of the University of Kashmir and Abdul Gani were kidnapped and killed on 6 April 1990. On 23 December 1990, senior politician Maulana Mohammad Sayeed Masoodi was gunned down. Some Kashmiri Pandits like Tika Lal Tapiloo of BJP, Neel Kant Ganjoo - a sessions judge who ordered the hanging of Maqbool Bhat, Lassa Koul – Director of Doordarshan Srinagar and Pushkar Nath – Assistant Director in the State Information Department — were also killed.All these killings were political rather than communal in nature. The first militancy related abduction was also of a Muslim Kashmiri woman, Rubaiya Sayeed, who was later released in exchange of five jailed freedom fighters.As per Anuradha Bhasin:"Many of them (Kashmiri Pandits) were shot dead for their affiliation with the intelligence agencies or their role in the government decision- making. Kashmiri Pandits occupied a prominent place in government jobs and bureaucracy."Recently, AS Dulat was the IB chief in Kashmir during the 90s also accepted that IB, in J&K, had a fair amount of Kashmiri Pandits.“They sneaked in and out of all sorts of places and got the intelligence flowing… they rendered yeoman service to the nation."And he also wrote:ISI, itself being an intelligence agency and emboldended at having recently defeating mighty Soviet Union in Afghanistan knew exactly how key the IB was to the central government's hold on Kashmir; It told the militants to target IB. Most of our officers on the ground were Kashmiri Pandits who lived among the ordinary Kashmiri folks and they made for easy targets.On 1 March 1990, Almost a million Kashmiris marched towards the Headquarters of UNMOGIP to handover a memorandum seeking freedom of Kashmir from the Indian rule. The demonstration continued for days without a break but not a single Pandit or his/her property was harmed."Our Community should not forget that those thousands who came out in the streets did not attack or vandalize even a Single Pandit home" - Vijay Bakaya (Prominent Pandit and former Chief Secretary J&K)Rastriya Seva Dal, after visiting Jammu & Kashmir in April 1990, wrote in a report published by the Economic and Political Weekly that:"The exodus of Hindu refugees is due to tremendous fears created by large rallies and angry demonstrations against the government by the majority community. The Muslims claim and the refugees agree that there were no communal incidents of burning or looting of the houses, misbehaviour with women etc. The refugees say they left their homes because they feared something of that kind will happen in future."Anuradha Bhasin, in her book "Auditing the mainstream media: Case of Jammu and Kashmir" writes:"Whether the Islamic sloganeering from mosques was widespread or this happened only in selected pockets, since there is no recorded document or media reports, the truth is likely to be a causality with imagination and prejudice clouding the real picture. But the moot question is: would the response be so uniform in event of one or even all mosques of the valley echoing Islamic slogans? Was there some underlying, unheard, unsaid, understood threat that motivated the Pandits to migrate in masses within just two days? Why in just two days the entire scenario changed? Why did 'Islamic' militarisation suddenly become threatening since killings were going on for months. The media obviously has done no homework."Most of the Kashmiri Pandits were unaware of the Government's plan to shift them to Jammu or other places temporarily to pave a way for a massive crackdown on the Muslims. Here is how Kashmiri Muslims helped their brethren:In the late 1989, when militancy surfaced in the valley, the Muslims in general, whether as a neighbour, friend, or a colleague asked their Pandit brothers not to leave homes and provided security for them. Many Muslims accommodated Pandit families in their homes to save them from militant attacks. There are instances when Muslim ladies, at the risk of their lives, stood at the door of Pandit houses, to stop militants from entering their houses. When in danger, They would also provide timely information to the Pandits so that they can flee to safety. - O.N. TRISSAL (KASHMIRI PANDIT: AT THE CROSS ROADS OF HISTORY)In April 1990, Justice V. M. Tarkunde visited Kashmir and reported total communal harmony:Hindus have received full cooperation from the local Muslims. The Muslims shared their rations and other items of day to day requirements with them. There is total communal harmony in Kashmir. Those people who had come out had either overreacted to the situation or had done so because of other reasons which could be winter, curfew, or closure of offices and educational institutions. Not a single case of looting or arson of non-Muslim property had taken place. - JUSTICE V.M TARKIJNDE, REPORT ON KASHMIR, APRIL 1990All these statements prove that there were no blood-thirsty frenzied mobs on streets or in mosques who forced the Kashmiri Pandits to migrate. How would it have been possible? Kashmir was under curfew and shoot at sight orders were implemented on 17 January itself. According to testimony of a Kashmiri Pandit to HRW:There is no dispute about the fact that Kashmiri Pandit community was made a scapegoat by Jagmohan, some self-styled leaders of our community and other vested interests.. .. The plan was to make Kashmiri Pandits migrate from the valley so that the mass uprising against occupational forces could be painted as a communal flare up... Some self-styled leaders begged the Pandits to migrate from the valley. We were told that our migration was very vital for preserving and protecting our 'Dharam' and the unity of India. We were told our migration would pave the way for realizing the dream of Akhand Bharat... We were fooled and we were more than willing to become fools. - A KASHMIRI PANDIT TO HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH (REPORT: KASHMIR UNDER SIEGE)According to another prominent Pandit, KL Koul writing in Daily Al-Safa 18/9/1990:In the first week of February 1990, a word was sent to the members of the Pandit community in Kashmir and they were asked to migrate to safer places. This message from Jagmohan was conveyed through some self-styled Pandit leaders. Pandits were told that the government had plans of killing about one lakh Muslim, particularly the youth, in order to crush the uprising. Pandits were assured that they would be looked after well, that that they would be provided free ration, free relief, jobs and free accommodation. Pandits were assured that once the Muslims were massacred they would be sent back. This is how Pandits left. [........]"Pandits were assured by the government that once the proposed massacre of Muslims in Kashmir was completed and the movement curbed, they would be sent back to the valley. My community now understands that it was a very crude way of painting the mass uprising against India as nothing but a communal flare up. The Indian government tried to fool the world by depicting the uprising as a handiwork of Muslim Fundamentalists who had turned against non-Muslims and had thrown them out of their homes. I know my community has lost the affection, love, respect and goodwill of Kashmiri Muslims for having betrayed them. I feel ashamed to admit that my community has stabbed the Muslims in the back. This all happened at the insistence of Jagmohan. Some self-styled Pandit leaders exploited the situation and Pandits became refugees in their own land".In this letter busted this myth with photographic evidence and revealed that the BJP had misled people to score political points. Harinder Baweja visited 23 temples from the list provided by the BJP and found all of them safe and functioning. These temples, according to BJP, had been burnt and demolished.One Pujari of Ganpatyar Temple, which the BJP claimed had been destroyed said that Puja had continued uninterrupted in the 200-year-old Hanuman temple. In many cases, Muslims have been taking care of temples since decades. In another instance, a Kashmiri Pandit, Maheshwar Nath told Baweja:"Gita ki kasam, this temple has never been touched."When Advani was confronted on this issue and accused of lying and distorting facts, he denied any such list existed. To be fair, Advani was still a modest liar when compared to current leadership of BJP who claim 50,000 Temples have been destroyed . Imagine, 50,000 temples for a total population of 1 lac something. That's 2 Pandits per temple.Many non-Kashmiri Pujaris came from India and took over the temples here. These Pujaris started selling away various properties that the temples owned. In one case three Pujaris looked over 375 Kanals of temple land which they had rented to non-state-subjects, violating the A370. In another case, a lease holder, Kuldeep Narayan Jaggi sold the rented land illegally for 2.5 Crore. Even an ancient idol from the temple is missing. Some Kashmiri Pandits say assets worth Rs 500 Crore are already sold out. (Kashmir: Exposing the Myth behind the Narrative By Khalid Bashir Ahmad.)Credits for this thread: @Kashmiriology letter penned by prominent Kashmiri Pandits apologising for betraying their Muslim brethren and calling the exodus , ‘a drama’, enacted by BJP, RSS & Shiv Sena, ‘in connivance with the State administration’ & ‘the main characters were played by Advani, Vajpaee, Mufti & Jagmohan’ in order to wipe out Kashmir of Muslim youth and thus reduce Muslim majority into minority once old people die out with no young Muslims to take their place.Of course none of it has stopped Indian media or state from doing their propaganda. This includes the recently released movie Shikara and the novel it is based on "Our Moon has blood clots" by Rahul Panditya who claims it to be a true account. Here's an open letter to Mr. Panditya , exposing the falsehood that he tries to pass off as facts and real experiences.To all the Pandits trending "Hum Wapis Ayenge" on Twitter right now, Kashmir has only one question. Who is stopping you? Who has stopped you from returning so far? The same people who lured you out with the promises of sending you back as the majority.