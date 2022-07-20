What's new

Farnborough 2022: IAI developing Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier-capable Heron UAS

NEWS
  Farnborough 2022: IAI developing Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier-capable Heron UAS

Farnborough 2022: IAI developing Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier-capable Heron UAS​

20th July 2022 - 15:54 GMT | by Harry Lye in Farnborough
RSS

IAI's Maritime Heron UAS. (Photo: IAI)
IAI is exploring the capability of its Heron UAS to fly from aircraft carriers, making the most of its ability to take off and land on short runways.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) told Shephard during the Farnborough International Airshow that it is developing a capability for the Heron UAS to take off and land on aircraft carriers such as the UK RN’s Queen Elizabeth-class.
Speaking on 19 July, IAI military aircraft division marketing and sales director Eitan Arad said the company was exploring several opportunities in the UK, including the potential carrier-launched UAS, the recently announced heavy-lift challenge and work with the Home Office.
The RN has the ambition to operate UAS from its carriers as part of the future maritime aviation force, as it sees the utility of uncrewed aircraft for various missions, including airborne early warning and training.
Arad said IAI was developing the capability for the Heron or the smaller Tactical Heron to operate from the aircraft carriers.
Part of developing the capability would see the aircraft’s fuel changed from gasoline to the relevant fuel used by the carriers' existing aerial fleet.
Arad said the capability would be shown in the ‘very near future’.
Asked about what spurred the development, Arad said the RN was not the only customer interested in aircraft-carrier capable UAS capabilities.
He added that the company understood the RN’s requirement for a low-risk, highly capable vessel-based UAS.
On the development roadmap, Arad said the first step would be to demonstrate the capability to land and take-off from a very short runway in the UK from the ground and in the conditions that could be expected on board a vessel.
After this work, IAI would then look to change the fuel used by the Heron or Tactical Heron. Arad said the effort was investing in advancing its technological capabilities.
Elsewhere, Arad confirmed IAI had responded to the UK’s RFI for Intra Theatre Lift UAS capabilities.
D

