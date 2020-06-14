What's new

Farmers march towards Delhi turning into a battle ground

Over 50,000 To stand at Delhi Border Today, The farmers say they are prepared for a six-month protest in Delhi if need be and will not return until the Centre's three farm laws -- which leave them vulnerable to big corporates and threaten their livelihood Says Farmers Body

New Delhi: Modified tractors, carrying rations, woollens, essential items and people, trundled through Haryana in the chilly winter evening as thousands of Punjab farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, slowly moved closer to Delhi, undeterred by police barricades, tear gas and water cannons. "More than 50,000 farmers will be standing at the Delhi border by today evening," two farmers' bodies claimed. The day has been replete with clashes -- on one occasion the protesters even pitched the yellow iron barricades into the river below while trying to cross a narrow bridge. Leaders in Punjab and Haryana, meanwhile, carried on a political tussle, with the BJP accusing the Congress of brainwashing farmers for its own interests and the Congress hitting back with sharp questions.


Details:
Question for all the keyboard warriors and Factobedia's of BJP and Co:
What good are 500 Billion$ reserves if the citizens are not able to afford basic necessities? of course they are lesser beings not being the high-class Brahmins nor RSS members
Modi Gee and Companions doing a very fine job, Thank you in advance :pakistan:
 
