Farmers loot a trailer full of urea fertilizer near Badin

After negotiations between urea dealers and farmers of Tandobago near Badin district failed, citizens and farmers on Jhudo Road tortured a trawler driver carrying urea fertilizer and looted more than 600 sacks of fertilizer.The driver of the trawler reached the police station to lodge a complaint of violence and looting, but the police did not register a case. "People tortured me and looted urea fertilizer," the driver told reporters.On the other hand, when contacted, fertilizer dealer G Prakash told Express News that we had called Mukhtarkar and asked him to come and sell urea fertilizer at official price but Mukhtarkar did not come, after which people attacked the driver and looted urea fertilizer.Google translation from this link.