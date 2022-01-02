What's new

Farmers loot a trailer full of urea fertilizer near Badin

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,810
17
22,280
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1641130967983.png


Farmers and citizens looted a trailer of urea fertilizer while torturing the driver against which the drivers protested.

After negotiations between urea dealers and farmers of Tandobago near Badin district failed, citizens and farmers on Jhudo Road tortured a trawler driver carrying urea fertilizer and looted more than 600 sacks of fertilizer.

The driver of the trawler reached the police station to lodge a complaint of violence and looting, but the police did not register a case. "People tortured me and looted urea fertilizer," the driver told reporters.
On the other hand, when contacted, fertilizer dealer G Prakash told Express News that we had called Mukhtarkar and asked him to come and sell urea fertilizer at official price but Mukhtarkar did not come, after which people attacked the driver and looted urea fertilizer.

Google translation from this link.

 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,586
70
49,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So mass robbery is ok now and this is done by the poorest of soevity. No wonder Pakistan has major issues of corruption.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,810
17
22,280
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
waz said:
So mass robbery is ok now
Click to expand...
Fertilizers are a scarce and valuable commodity at the moment in Pakistan and farmers are desperate. Saying that no one should steal, but this is Sindh and everyone follows the footsteps of their leaders.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom