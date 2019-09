A few months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the declining cotton production and directed the agriculture department to resolve the issue. However, neither the provincial government of Punjab nor the federal government has done anything to improve the situation so far.

Talking about crops of Sindh, he added that the cotton plantations were hit by swarms of locust pests which destroyed some of the produce.

“Farmers are not getting good average yield per acre,” an official in the Punjab Agriculture Department commented. “Agriculture department has fixed a quota of 2.85 million acre land for production of 15 million bales of cotton.”

The meeting would be chaired by Jahangir Tareen as well as progressive farmers.