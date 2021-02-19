What's new

Farmer Protest, India: Pakistani songs that became popular during protests in India - BBC URDU

#FarmerProtest #India #Pakistan
Farmer Protest: Pakistani songs that became popular during protests in India - BBC URDU










India was right...there was a Pakistan connection behind the farmers protest and they are Khalistanis supported by Pakistan deep state. :-) :pakistan:
 
