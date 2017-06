NEERAJ THAKUR | Updated on: 7 June 2017, 23:13 IST

the contagion is spreading.

It all started with the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra government has announced that it will give the biggest loan waiver ever

Other states are expected to follow soon.

HOW MUCH WOULD A COUNTRYWIDE WAIVER COST?

a countrywide farm loan waiver could cost around 2% of the GDP

Farm loan waivers can also lead to inflationary pressures

beginning a vicious cycle of low growth period

WHO SHOULD BE BLAMED FOR FARMERS' PLIGHT?

A major reason for the demand is the government's indecision regarding the bad loans of the corporate sector, which amount to more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

A government that is afraid to recover bad loans from industrialists has no moral authority to force farmers to repay their loans,

WHERE DID GOVT GO WRONG?

Modi government's decision to demonetise 86% of the currency notes in November 2016 put the brakes on the smooth growth of the Indian economy

the sudden destruction of the informal economy in the country.

introduced a law that bans the sale of cattle for slaughter in the cattle markets.

Taking away that income was an atrocious decision.

IS THERE A WAY OUT?

it must begin to deal with corporate bad loans with an iron fist.

To put it in simple words, why should the Mallyas and Ambanis have all the fun?

The ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter must be rolled back immediately.

At this juncture, the Modi government cannot afford to be indecisive; if it does, it could well be held responsible for destroying the Indian economy.