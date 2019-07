Livestock sector developing too



The livestock and dairy sector is developing fast too with many educated youths also showing interest in commercial dairy farms.



Just recently, the World Bank approved a $500 million fund for Bangladesh to boost livestock and dairy production in the country.



According to official statistics, the number of cattle heads that used to make into Bangladesh from India was upto 2,500,000 a year previously but it has gone down to only 92,000 last year.



Officials attributed such drop to development of livestock sector in the country.

