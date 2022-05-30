Farid Zakaria Praising Modi Says he will Take India's Economy Surpassing China's

The way i see the usual rhetoric on why democracies are better vis a vis china ,

it just shows that the so called checks and balance within the CCP are also working ,



Why else would they have leaders like Deng Xiaoping and Wen Jiabao.



But its takes one generation of shitheads to undo all the good work , because once the power is attained , then comes hubris ,



Hard conditions create tough people that make life easy , but easy life creates soft people that make life hard again.



We still have to see if the secretive internal check an balances stand the test of time.