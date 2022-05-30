What's new

Farid Zakaria Praising Modi Says he will Take India's Economy Surpassing China's

Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Someone spends entire day on google searching for India related content from small unknown youtubers as well. Looks like 50 cents have been reduced to 25 cents per post.

Video has just 200 views lol
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

A couple of days ago western media ranks Indian airforce above China, now they are saying India's economy as a whole will overtake China under Modi, it seems that they are at full throttle now trying to convince Indians that India is surpassing China in all aspects, and the brainless Indian general population just buy whatever their media and western media tell them.
 
newb3e

newb3e

beijingwalker said:
A couple of days ago western media ranks Indian airforce above China, now they are saying India's economy as a whole will overtake China under Modi, it seems that they are at full throttle now trying to convince that India is surpassing China in all aspects, and the brainless Indian general population just buy whatever their media and western media tell them.
they are boosting their pet so they can be used as canon fodders!
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

The way i see the usual rhetoric on why democracies are better vis a vis china ,
it just shows that the so called checks and balance within the CCP are also working ,

Why else would they have leaders like Deng Xiaoping and Wen Jiabao.

But its takes one generation of shitheads to undo all the good work , because once the power is attained , then comes hubris ,

Hard conditions create tough people that make life easy , but easy life creates soft people that make life hard again.

We still have to see if the secretive internal check an balances stand the test of time.
 
Indos

Indos

Sudarshan said:
Someone spends entire day on google searching for India related content from small unknown youtubers as well. Looks like 50 cents have been reduced to 25 cents per post.

Video has just 200 views lol

Video has just 200 views lol
Google who is endorsing it to him since it is his preference

M

mili

Sudarshan said:
Someone spends entire day on google searching for India related content from small unknown youtubers as well. Looks like 50 cents have been reduced to 25 cents per post.

Video has just 200 views lol

Video has just 200 views lol
Why are u upset ? This is india good post.
 

