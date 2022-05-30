Farid Zakaria Praising Modi Says he will Take India's Economy Surpassing China's

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 46,443
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
they are boosting their pet so they can be used as canon fodders!A couple of days ago western media ranks Indian airforce above China, now they are saying India's economy as a whole will overtake China under Modi, it seems that they are at full throttle now trying to convince that India is surpassing China in all aspects, and the brainless Indian general population just buy whatever their media and western media tell them.
Isn't it Farid Zakaria himself talking in the video?Someone spends entire day on google searching for India related content from small unknown youtubers as well. Looks like 50 cents have been reduced to 25 cents per post.
Video has just 200 views lol
He’s an American. And he can say anything he wants. My question is that do you spend whole day searching for India related content?Isn't it Farid Zakaria himself talking in the video?
I just came across this crap, why I have to search it for a whole day?He’s an American. And he can say anything he wants. My question is that do you spend whole day searching for India related content?
Someone spends entire day on google searching for India related content from small unknown youtubers as well. Looks like 50 cents have been reduced to 25 cents per post.
Video has just 200 views lol
Came across?? you mean searched keywords matched this content?I just came across this crap, why I have to search it for a whole day?
Why are u upset ? This is india good post.Someone spends entire day on google searching for India related content from small unknown youtubers as well. Looks like 50 cents have been reduced to 25 cents per post.
Video has just 200 views lol
Search what key word?Came across?? you mean searched keywords matched this content?