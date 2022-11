People still think this is their worst nightmare, coudln't believe the destruction and turmoil this man has wreaked on Pakistan.



Still grief stricken and worried about the future of children and the country, people are praying and weeping in silence. Single handely destroyed an institution, a country, put the Awam and Army against each other.



The only silver lining is people now knew the truth(hope this is not the truth) and woken up to the reality.