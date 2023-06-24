Farewell to Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the Test greats

The news is through, Cheteshwar Pujara is out of India's Test team. People can argue about whether that decision is right or wrong. But nobody can argue against him being one of India's finest players. If this is the end, Geoff Lemon and Bharat Sundaresan say a fond farewell on behalf of The Final Word. Over 13 years we enjoyed watching him play, and we will keep enjoying it wherever he plays next.what a legend, classical red ball specialist.it'd be very sad if this is indeed the end of what has been a stellar career, truly one of the most underrated player. A quiet guy, never any big endorsements, never saw his face plastered all over the place, or on TV much.