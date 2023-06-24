What's new

Farewell to Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the Test greats

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,810
-40
4,981
Country
India
Location
India
The news is through, Cheteshwar Pujara is out of India's Test team. People can argue about whether that decision is right or wrong. But nobody can argue against him being one of India's finest players. If this is the end, Geoff Lemon and Bharat Sundaresan say a fond farewell on behalf of The Final Word. Over 13 years we enjoyed watching him play, and we will keep enjoying it wherever he plays next.


CPS.JPG


what a legend, classical red ball specialist.

it'd be very sad if this is indeed the end of what has been a stellar career, truly one of the most underrated player. A quiet guy, never any big endorsements, never saw his face plastered all over the place, or on TV much.



@mangochutney @fatman17 @CallSignMaverick @Paitoo
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

N
DRDO 🇮🇳 successfully tests command of TAPAS UAV from ground station to warship
Replies
2
Views
303
NG Missile Vessels
N
S
Big Stars Of Team India Create Pressure To Get Decisions In Their Favour
Replies
1
Views
126
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan decides to ‘order test cargoes’ of Russian crude oil
Replies
0
Views
364
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maula Jatt
Young Pakistani prodigy set to test his mettle at coveted golf event
Replies
2
Views
413
Keisha Bryant
K
Ikbal
Alcoholism deaths in USA: 1 in 5 deaths of US adults 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, study shows - CNN Health
Replies
0
Views
276
Ikbal
Ikbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom