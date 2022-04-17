Farewell lunch triggered ‘Lettergate’ dispute

I honestly want to know how IK government will deal with the west when it comes into power again?



US and europe are our biggest trade partners.



We are dependent on IMF and if they don't give a bailout we'll default.

Our relationship with the gulf is strained.



IK government pathetically failed to improve the country’s economy.



Shaukat tareen saying we didn't have a plan when we came into power. What assurity do we have that they have a plan now?



We can't refine ural crude and no wants to trade in rupee( curreny that loses it's value daily).



Like it's beyond understanding on why people support him. PDM sucks massively but IK isn't any different.



Pls don't quote corruption, corruption under IK increased massively.



Honesty ka achar bantna hai when the guy is stubborn and massively incompetent.