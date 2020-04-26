Farewell Afghanistan: Consequences of the US Troop Withdrawal

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 11
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Biden's announcement to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, is being called hasty at best.
Without a plan to stabilize the war-torn country, the departure of troops may lead to disastrous consequences for Afghanistan - and its neighbors.
The article is a careful analysis of Afghanistan's future, keeping in view all the players i.e. the Afghan government, the Taliban, the US, Pakistan, India, various militant groups, and other neighboring countries.
To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
Without a plan to stabilize the war-torn country, the departure of troops may lead to disastrous consequences for Afghanistan - and its neighbors.
The article is a careful analysis of Afghanistan's future, keeping in view all the players i.e. the Afghan government, the Taliban, the US, Pakistan, India, various militant groups, and other neighboring countries.
To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk