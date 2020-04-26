Farewell Afghanistan: Consequences of the US Troop Withdrawal

Sarosh Ibrahim said:



Without a plan to stabilize the war-torn country, the departure of troops may lead to disastrous consequences for Afghanistan - and its neighbors.



The article is a careful analysis of Afghanistan's future, keeping in view all the players i.e. the Afghan government, the Taliban, the US, Pakistan, India, various militant groups, and other neighboring countries.



To read the original article, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk

Well such analysis are either innocent or are just for public consumption. The truth is, USA is still the biggest arms exporter. Behind that Arms supply chain, their stands a huge R&D and manufacturing industry.When Russia left Afghanistan, it was an utter chaos in Afghanistan. And that same chaos invited USA again. USA tried to do that with far east, middle east, Africa and America's. Got success only in middle east, and projects in far east, Americas and in Africa never turned into a big enough conflicts where USA can take advantage of and sell her weapons.So, you will see now, the powers who will try to extinguish fire in Afghanistan will come under fire by USA.Its the way they have survived so far. And its the way they will live in the coming times. Peace is USAs death. USA is a vampire which needs a continuous blood supply.