Farewell Afghanistan: Consequences of the US Troop Withdrawal

Biden's announcement to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, is being called hasty at best.

Without a plan to stabilize the war-torn country, the departure of troops may lead to disastrous consequences for Afghanistan - and its neighbors.

The article is a careful analysis of Afghanistan's future, keeping in view all the players i.e. the Afghan government, the Taliban, the US, Pakistan, India, various militant groups, and other neighboring countries.

Well such analysis are either innocent or are just for public consumption. The truth is, USA is still the biggest arms exporter. Behind that Arms supply chain, their stands a huge R&D and manufacturing industry.
When Russia left Afghanistan, it was an utter chaos in Afghanistan. And that same chaos invited USA again. USA tried to do that with far east, middle east, Africa and America's. Got success only in middle east, and projects in far east, Americas and in Africa never turned into a big enough conflicts where USA can take advantage of and sell her weapons.

So, you will see now, the powers who will try to extinguish fire in Afghanistan will come under fire by USA.

Its the way they have survived so far. And its the way they will live in the coming times. Peace is USAs death. USA is a vampire which needs a continuous blood supply.
 
Whirling_dervesh

Whirling_dervesh

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2014
732
1
1,396
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
US has left chaos and destruction wherever its warmongered across the world. Why such a guilt trip for Afghanistan? Probably because the oppprtunity to do something to pakistan will never arise now?
 
