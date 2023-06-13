Fareed Zakaria & Moeed Yusuf on the Changing Global Order under US-China Contest ​

In a special edition of InferTalks Dr. Fareed Zakaria, Host, GPS, CNN, joins Dr. Moeed Yusuf, former Pakistan NSA, on the US-China dynamic and what could de-coupling or escalation between the two great powers mean for global order. Will the US and China heed calls for dialogue to de-escalate tensions or will the world need to brace for a growing specter of contest and conflict?

Chapters:



00:00-00:44 Highlights

00:45-01:10 Intro

01:11-04:17 What prompted you to move to US and start your professional journey, and the struggles you endured?

04:18-06:46 Has the US lost its moral legitimacy after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? Is there truth to that?

06:47-10:41 In terms of remoralization, how can the paradox be explained when China is also brokering peace in Middle East?

10:42-15:23 How can Pakistan balance relations when there is so much growing competition between China and the United States?

15:24-16:54 Has Pakistan moved too close to China's camp?

16:55-18:16 Can Pakistan convince the US and China to avoid contestation in the region and inside Pakistan?

18:17-22:24 Is a dialogue between the US and China a lost cause?

22:26-25:03 Can guardrails be placed in this growing competition between the US and China?

25:04-27:26 How critical are confidence-building measures from preventing spy balloon-like crises from escalating?

27:27-30:44 Can in the middle of the US-China crises Pakistan balance its relations with the two great powers?

30:45-32:42 Is there a prospect of peace between India and Pakistan?

32:43-37:15 Has India's shift from multi-aligned policy benefitted the country as it shifts close to the United States?

37:16-40:27 What is the shift on where India might end up at the geopolitics level, andwill there be a drag in international community on India's domestic curbs on media, free speech, and treatment of minorities?

40:29 -43:56 What the future of world looks like in the next 10-15 years?

43:57-44:14 Conclusion