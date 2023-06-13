Fareed Zakaria & Moeed Yusuf on the Changing Global Order under US-China Contest
In a special edition of InferTalks Dr. Fareed Zakaria, Host, GPS, CNN, joins Dr. Moeed Yusuf, former Pakistan NSA, on the US-China dynamic and what could de-coupling or escalation between the two great powers mean for global order. Will the US and China heed calls for dialogue to de-escalate tensions or will the world need to brace for a growing specter of contest and conflict?
Chapters:
00:00-00:44 Highlights
00:45-01:10 Intro
01:11-04:17 What prompted you to move to US and start your professional journey, and the struggles you endured?
04:18-06:46 Has the US lost its moral legitimacy after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? Is there truth to that?
06:47-10:41 In terms of remoralization, how can the paradox be explained when China is also brokering peace in Middle East?
10:42-15:23 How can Pakistan balance relations when there is so much growing competition between China and the United States?
15:24-16:54 Has Pakistan moved too close to China's camp?
16:55-18:16 Can Pakistan convince the US and China to avoid contestation in the region and inside Pakistan?
18:17-22:24 Is a dialogue between the US and China a lost cause?
22:26-25:03 Can guardrails be placed in this growing competition between the US and China?
25:04-27:26 How critical are confidence-building measures from preventing spy balloon-like crises from escalating?
27:27-30:44 Can in the middle of the US-China crises Pakistan balance its relations with the two great powers?
30:45-32:42 Is there a prospect of peace between India and Pakistan?
32:43-37:15 Has India's shift from multi-aligned policy benefitted the country as it shifts close to the United States?
37:16-40:27 What is the shift on where India might end up at the geopolitics level, andwill there be a drag in international community on India's domestic curbs on media, free speech, and treatment of minorities?
40:29 -43:56 What the future of world looks like in the next 10-15 years?
43:57-44:14 Conclusion
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Norwegian @LeGenD @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @SQ8 @Goenitz @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123 @Valar. @CLUMSY @Deino @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Joe Shearer