What's new

Farakka Long March day still relevant in Bangladesh: Fakhrul

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,072
-5
10,407
Farakka Long March day still relevant in Bangladesh: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent | Published: 21:30, May 15,2021

www.newagebd.net

Farakka Long March day still relevant in Bangladesh: Fakhrul

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday said that Bangladesh was suffering from an acute water crisis and difficulties in agricultural productions as India declined to...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net


A New Age file photo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday said that Bangladesh was suffering from an acute water crisis and difficulties in agricultural productions as India declined to share water equitably with Bangladesh.

The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the remarks in a message on the eve of the 45th anniversary of historic Farakka Long March.

The day will be observed on Sunday.
Fakhrul said that the Farakka Long March day was still relevant in Bangladesh since the country is yet to get an equitable share of the water of Teesta and other rivers.

He alleged that India had constructed dams to obstruct water flows of the 54 common rivers defying international laws and conventions.

Related Coverage:
On May 16, 1976, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani led a massive long march from Rajshahi towards India’s Farakka barrage, demanding the demolition of the barrage constructed by the Indian government to divert the flow of Ganges water inside its territory.

Thousands of people participated in the long march and staged demonstration protesting at the construction of the barrage.

The Farakka Barrage across the Ganges in the Indian state of West Bengal, roughly 16.5 kilometers away from the Chapainawabganj border, impacted adversely on Bangladesh’s ecology since its commissioning.

Bangladesh National Awami Party chairman Jebel Rahman Ghani and secretary general M Golam Mostafa Bhuiyan, in a separate message on the eve of the day, said that Farakka Long March had inspired people to protest against any wrongdoing.

The statement said India had always deprived Bangladesh of just share of water. The water issue remained unresolved with India for 50 years, thanks to the reluctance and failure of Bangladesh’s ruling quarters.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,711
0
12,079
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:
Farakka Long March day still relevant in Bangladesh: Fakhrul
Click to expand...
The Farakka Long March is long dead. It is time the people of BD start another march that can be named, "The Padma Barrage Long March". BD should build its own barrage and retain water in this reservoir instead of blaming India and doing nothing by itself to reverse the situation. BD allows the Padma water to flow into the BoB and systematically blames Farakka for the shortage of water.

I propose a Barrage at the south of Chandpur after the Padma water mixes with the Meghna water and makes one combined flow.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom