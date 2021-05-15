Black_cats said: Farakka Long March day still relevant in Bangladesh: Fakhrul Click to expand...

The Farakka Long March is long dead. It is time the people of BD start another march that can be named, "The Padma Barrage Long March". BD should build its own barrage and retain water in this reservoir instead of blaming India and doing nothing by itself to reverse the situation. BD allows the Padma water to flow into the BoB and systematically blames Farakka for the shortage of water.I propose a Barrage at the south of Chandpur after the Padma water mixes with the Meghna water and makes one combined flow.