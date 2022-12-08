What's new

Farah Shehzadi left Pakistan 20 days after Imran was ousted from power

She left via a private jet with two other people
1670522648292.png

Farah Shehzadi alias Gogi had left Pakistan soon after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was pushed out of the PM House.

Following his ouster from the country’s premiership through a vote of no confidence, Gogi, one of the prime suspects in the Toshakhana reference, left the country merely 20 days later.

Her travel details, obtained by SAMAA TV show that she traveled out of Pakistan on April 29 via a private jet owned by a private firm in Pakistan.


She was accompanied by two other people identified as Zainab Bashir and Muhammad Zoraiz Malik.

Sources suggested that she probably used one of her non-Pakistani passports to travel out of the country.

Last month, Umer Farooq, the man who claimed to have paid $2 million in cash to Farah Shehzadi to purchase a specially crafted watch, cufflink, pen and ring set by Swiss premium watch company Graff.

The set had been gifted to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman when the former was the prime minister of Pakistan. It was worth an estimated $10 million in the open market but was retained by Imran for a mere $167,000 and then sold for a profit.
