Far Right terrorist terrorist who plotted against Muslims jailed for 12 years in Australia
W.11
Saturday at 3:46 PM
W.11
Jan 20, 2011
14,892
-31
11,808
Saturday at 3:46 PM
#1
Clutch
Aug 3, 2008
10,934
5
14,931
Saturday at 7:54 PM
#2
Aaw... They just needed hugs .. please let them go. They are just confused teddy bears with bunny hearts .. No Terrorism here guys... Look away. It's just confused white man.
Beidou2020
Dec 3, 2013
5,536
-36
14,190
Today at 10:25 AM
#3
Should be life in prison to white supremacicts.
