John T. Earnest, 19,

The three injured victims were identified as: Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot in the fingers; an eight-year-old girl visiting from Israel; and the girl's 34-year-old uncle Almog Peretz, also visiting from Israel.

Earnest cites hatred of Jewish people as the motive for the attack, and takes credit for a separate arson attack on an Escondido mosque last month.

Police say the suspect is a resident of San Diego who was armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

An armed off-duty Border Patrol agent who was inside the synagogue returned fire at the shooter, who then retreated in a vehicle before calling 911

grievances against Jewish people, accusing them of planning a genocide against the 'European race'.

shooter planned to live-stream the synagogue attack on Facebook, but did not succeed.