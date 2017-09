Superstitions also prevail in Indian Armed Forces.

NEW DELHI ― The ruling National Democratic Alliance government’s Make in India policy could suffer a major blow as the Indian Air Force mulls the purchase of 105 Mark 2 versions of futuristic, homemade light-combat aircraft for $15 billion.

As of now, the Air Force wants to place an order with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, for only 83 Mark 1 versions of the LCA

LCA Mark 2 is a far-fetched vision

However, that would involve major design change of fuselage to accommodate more powerful engine.”

but the executive refused to comment if there were plans to execute an LCA Mark 2 program.