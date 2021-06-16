What's new

Fantastically Slow Speed of Sindh Contractors

1- Crane only

2- Crane picks up dirt from one side , and moves to other , and repeats instead of taking dirt putting on Truck
To Transport it out

:meeting:
3- Dirt is picked one side , moved to other side



And the man quotes it will take 2 years to finish this



1 Crane wonder , for construction in Sindh Province

:coffee:



If city was flooded causing Millions of Dollar of damage , does not it makes sense to deploy 200 cranes to quickly dig up the Nala ?



Then I hear claims from people , that Bahria Town is bad Sindh Authority can build something meaningful in Karachi Sindh

hahahhahahaha I always get a chuckle at this Nala in Sindh


China made a Hospital in 10 days !!!! We need 2 years to dig up a Nala
 
