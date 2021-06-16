Fantastically Slow Speed of Sindh Contractors

1- Crane only2- Crane picks up dirt from one side , and moves to other , and repeats instead of taking dirt putting on TruckTo Transport it out3- Dirt is picked one side , moved to other sideAnd the man quotes it will take 2 years to finish this1 Crane wonder , for construction in Sindh ProvinceIf city was flooded causing Millions of Dollar of damage , does not it makes sense to deploy 200 cranes to quickly dig up the Nala ?Then I hear claims from people , that Bahria Town is bad Sindh Authority can build something meaningful in Karachi Sindhhahahhahahaha I always get a chuckle at this Nala in SindhChina made a Hospital in 10 days !!!! We need 2 years to dig up a Nala