Fantan A-5, Q-5 (NanChang) of Pakistan Air Force

A-5M is a single-seat, twin-engine supersonic fighter developed by the Nanchang Aircraft Company of China. Of the 60 aircraft of this class acquired by Pakistan, as of mid-1999 only 49 remained in service. Some are reportedly capable of carrying a single 5-20 kT nuclear bomb. It offers enhanced combat performance particularly at low and super-low altitude. It is the latest renovated type equipped with imported navigation and attack systems. It is used mainly to assist ground troops in attacking concentrated targets on land, key transportation points and ships near the coast. It can also intercept and fight enemy aircraft. It has two WP-6 after burning type of turbojet engines, a fuselage 15,65 meters long, a height of 4.33 meters, and a wingspan of 9,68 meters. Its maximum takeoff load is 11,300 kg.It carries a cannon in each wing, mounted near the fuselage, and it can be loaded with air to air weapons. It can carry bombs and canisters in its hold and various kinds of bombs, rockets and spare fuel tanks in the racks under its wings.Country of Origin. People�s Republic of China.Similar Aircraft. Super Etendard, Yak-38 Forger, Mirage F1.Crew. One.Role. Fighter-bomber.Armament. Rockets, missiles, bombs.Dimensions. Length: 54 ft, 10 in (16.74 m). Span: 31 ft, 10 in (9.8 m).ings. Mid-mounted, sharply swept-back, and tapered with blunt tips. Wing fences.ngine(s). Two turbojets are located inside the body. Semicircular air intakes. Two exhausts.uselage. Thick, flattened, and upward taper to the rear section. Bubble canopy. Pointed nose.ail. Flats high-mounted on the body, swept-back, and tapered with square tips. Sharply swept-back tail fin with blunt tip .Peshawar Air Base, Nanchang A-5c Fantan Attack Aircraft causing a traffic jam early in the Morning.