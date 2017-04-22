What's new

Famous scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has passed away.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
Famous scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan has passed away.

Indeed its a great loss for us ..

A great void has been left that would never be filled. We have lost one of the most kindhearted, peace-loving and greatest scholar of our times. May Allah grant him high ranks in Jannah. Aameen
