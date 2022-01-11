What's new

Famous pakistani mufti(tariq masood) channel removed by youtube

A

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
He has 3 to 4 channels and one of them called mufti tariq masood speeches was removed for supporting wife beating,polygamy and pedophilia..this fellow tariq earns a lot of money through youtube which has many haram ads.At least engineer mirza has some principles...he hasnt enabled ad revenue in his channel...hypocrites like tariq masood do a lot of harm to society.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
aryadravida said:
He has 3 to 4 channels and one of them called mufti tariq masood speeches was removed for supporting wife beating,polygamy and pedophilia..this fellow tariq earns a lot of money through youtube which has many haram ads.At least engineer mirza has some principles...he hasnt enabled ad revenue in his channel...hypocrites like tariq masood do a lot of harm to society.
Good riddance
 
A

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
Titanium100 said:
He has done it again.. Posting only theological related threads? Which is against rules and does it over and over again.. Only religious focussed threads being posted by up..

No..I havent posted anything related to religion or theology...I am only sharing a news about how youtube has taken action against a so called mufti who is spreading bad message in the society... who is having a bad influence in the society..openly propagating wife beating and polygamy is not at all acceptable in civilised societies.
tariq masood is a very famous and impactful person.. the fact that youtube terminated his channel sends a message to his followers that this man is doing something wrong that is not acceptable..
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
aryadravida said:
No..I havent posted anything related to religion or theology...I am only sharing a news about how youtube has taken action against a so called mufti who is spreading bad message in the society... who is having a bad influence in the society..openly propagating wife beating and polygamy is not at all acceptable in civilised societies.
tariq masood is a very famous and impactful person.. the fact that youtube terminated his channel sends a message to his followers that this man is doing something wrong that is not acceptable..
they have not unplatformed him because his still on youtube..
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
aryadravida said:
Those channels will also be closed if he doesnt mend his ways....I am pretty sure he would as he seemed to love the revenue that is generated from youtube.
Why post fake news because he has not been unplatformed.... You also lied against the brother saying his supporting pedophilia which is nonesense
 
H

hyperman

Jan 6, 2020
hey isn't this the youtube murtad that got destroyed in the debate with daniel haqiqatjou, he said some dumb shit like the woman in eastern europe are "more advanced" than even women in western europe b/c apparently this pervert visited and saw them wearing less clothes, and his imbecilic mind decided that less clothes means "more advanced". lol
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
I don't think he is that kinda of Mullah, not that I agree with him on everything thing but things such as Wife beating, pedophilia, are very subjective... as for polygamy it is a halal practice and there is nothing wrong with it, Western men can have a wife and 3 side chicks with a bunch of b@stard kids but if a Muslim men can marry 2-3 women at the same time with providing her, giving her social status/protection is bad ?

As for wife beating, just go to any US county police station and see their complain register how many domestic violence cases are filed every day, many cops are wife beaters in US and west itself, and for Pedophilia so there is a law in Pakistan which says that girl has to be 18 year old at the time of marriage, as for discussing what people did in 6th century Arabia that was different time and different circumstances, in America you can be a pedophile and run for President, become a Senator , Judge as well, In USA you can at the age of 30 or 40 just call yourself a women, wear women clothes and enter girls bathroom, or in their showers or changing room, that is surely not Pedophilia right? LOL
 
