Famous Pakistani Food

What are Kebabs?



Kebab (also known as kebap, kabab, kebob, kabob, kibob, kebhav, kephav, qabab) is one of my favorite dishes. I like to have them with arabic bread but at times I have them with chappatis and rice too. Kebab is a meat dish which originated in Persia and now is famous all over the world. There are many varieties of kebabs available. Even though kebabs are usually made out of lamb, I prefer chicken. Kebab in persian means ‘fried meat’.A delicacy from KPK province – marinated beef in spices and deep fried flat– rolled meatballs originating in Peshawar and Kandahar Seekh kabab– prepared with minced meat with spices and grilled on skewers. It is cooked in a Tandoor , and is often served with chutneys or mint sauce. It is often included in tandoori sampler platters, which contain a variety of tandoor cooked dishes. A seekh kebab can also be served in a naan bread much like döner kebab. Seekh kebabs are part of the traditional Pakistani diet.Made of minced meat, with paste of lentils and chopped onion and coriander and green chillies usually added to the mixture, which is kneaded in a disc-like shape and fried. Best results are obtained when fried ghee . In some places, a binding agent is used to keep the kabab together.– chunks or strips of meat marinaChicken Malai Tikka– chunks or strips of chicken marinated in a white yoghurt and garlic sauce and grilled– minced chicken adequately seasoned and then barbecued on a charcoal grill– chunks or strips of lean beef, marinated in a spicy yoghurt/chilli marinade and tenderized to perfection before slowly grilled on a charcoal flame......................................