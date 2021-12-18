Famous Indian guru "Sadhguru" Jaggi Vasudev dispersing "knowledge" about the ancient world

Watched these two vids for some "Are you comedy me ?" before going to sleep :Sadhguru recalling his visit to Turkey and finding a 4700-year-old Hindu idol there and speaking of Hindu temples all over Europe at that timeline :Sadhguru calling Alexander the Great as Alexander the Great Idiot and also speaking of the root of the name Alexander and the presence of Hindu idols in ancient Greece ( 5000 years ago ) :---Good night.