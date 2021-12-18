What's new

Famous Indian guru "Sadhguru" Jaggi Vasudev dispersing "knowledge" about the ancient world

Watched these two vids for some "Are you comedy me ?" before going to sleep :

Sadhguru recalling his visit to Turkey and finding a 4700-year-old Hindu idol there and speaking of Hindu temples all over Europe at that timeline :

Sadhguru calling Alexander the Great as Alexander the Great Idiot and also speaking of the root of the name Alexander and the presence of Hindu idols in ancient Greece ( 5000 years ago ) :

@Mentee @fitpOsitive @Bilal9 @Goenitz @Indos @Foinikas @RealNapster @Suriya @Chhatrapati @Vapnope @N.Siddiqui @Sainthood 101

Good night.
 
jamahir said:
Watched these two vids for some "Are you comedy me ?" before going to sleep :

Sadhguru recalling his visit to Turkey and finding a 4700-year-old Hindu idol there and speaking of Hindu temples all over Europe at that timeline :

Sadhguru calling Alexander the Great as Alexander the Great Idiot and also speaking of presence of Hindu idols in ancient Greece ( 5000 years ago ) :

@Mentee @fitpOsitive @Bilal9 @Goenitz @Indos @Foinikas @RealNapster @Suriya @Chhatrapati @Vapnope @N.Siddiqui @Sainthood 101

Good night.
yeh-bc-saare-milke-humko-pagal-bana-rahe-hai-mc-k-bacche.jpg
 
Well he may be telling the truth but the likes of him were prolly cannon fodders serving their ancient "pirates" . They brought a system to dravidia including parts of present day Pakistan which later got exported to Mesopotamia then to Egypt then back to Mesopotamia and finally spread out deep into Europe via Anatolia .


@jamahir is there any archaeological proof that there used to be an atlantis kind establishment off the coast of Karachi/Gujarat?
 
