Famous for "Yeh to Hoga": Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

PaklovesTurkiye
SAMAA | Saud Bin Murtaza - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Scholar and preacher Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Sunday.
He reportedly suffered a heart attack and was shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital Saturday night.
His body is being taken to the Ancholi Imambargah where his funeral prayers will be held.
Allama Naqvi was born on March 24, 1944 in India’s Lucknow.
He authored over 300 books in various fields, including literature, culture, religion, philosophy, logic, journalism, sociology, science, oratory, and language. He was also known for lectures he gave on topics such as science, philosophy and history.
He was the president of the Mir Anees Academy and editor-in-chief of quarterly magazine Al-Qalam.
https://www.samaa.tv/news/2020/09/allama-zameer-akhtar-naqvi-passes-away-in-karachi/
I am feeling very sad. Thanks for laugh, sir. May you rest in eternal peace. Ameen.
