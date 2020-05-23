What's new

Famous for "Yeh to Hoga": Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,282
8
15,562
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SAMAA | Saud Bin Murtaza - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago




Scholar and preacher Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack and was shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital Saturday night.

His body is being taken to the Ancholi Imambargah where his funeral prayers will be held.

Allama Naqvi was born on March 24, 1944 in India’s Lucknow.

He authored over 300 books in various fields, including literature, culture, religion, philosophy, logic, journalism, sociology, science, oratory, and language. He was also known for lectures he gave on topics such as science, philosophy and history.

He was the president of the Mir Anees Academy and editor-in-chief of quarterly magazine Al-Qalam.

https://www.samaa.tv/news/2020/09/allama-zameer-akhtar-naqvi-passes-away-in-karachi/

I am feeling very sad. Thanks for laugh, sir. May you rest in eternal peace. Ameen.
 
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
2,452
2
2,762
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
while he did make some funny claims and was quality meme material, now that he has passed on we should respect the dead and cease from sharing those things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Famous Bengalis of Pakistan descent. Pakistan History 15
Fahad Khan 2 Dissecting Modern Fighter Aircrafts| Abhijit Iyer | Famous India Today TV F16 Guy Indian Defence Forum 1
Aramagedon Famous Iranian Scientists, Business People and Entrepreneurs Iranian Defence Forum 0
Sunny4pak Tariq Aziz (Famous TV Artist) Died in Lahore General Photos & Multimedia 10
V The famous peoples you ever met , Social & Current Events 54
eldarlmari Mike Tyson talked on a podcast about the time one of his famous pet tigers attacked a woman Members Club 4
H Lebanese Nour And Chihab getting famous in pakistan General Photos & Multimedia 0
Ivan Israel`s Famous Newspaper 'The Jerusalem Post' Claims Turkey and Iran are Supporting Protests in US Middle East & Africa 7
drumstick Kashmir's famous Kshirbhavani fair General Photos & Multimedia 0
A How famous are sahir ludhianwi and Amrita Pritam in Pakistan? Members Club 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top