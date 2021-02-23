Famous Drama Writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar got angry - left the talk show

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,528
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
if this aunty can't handle the heat, she shouldn't be playing with fire.
I believe Mr. Khalil should also tone down his behavior/temper.if this aunty can't handle the heat, she shouldn't be playing with fire.
he should but that's exactly my point. if she's gonna be getting involved in this field then she should expect such reprisalsI believe Mr. Khalil should also tone down his behavior/temper.
He also gets aggressive quite a times.
Not to mention, media deliberately provokes him to get ratings.