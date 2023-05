Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam, convert from ChristianityYusuf Estes, convert from ChristianityBilal Philips, convert from ChristianityPierre VogelAbdur Raheem Green, convert from ChristianityHama TzortzisHussein YeAnd Islam or the religion has given a sense of dignity to quite a few peoples. They make 25% of humanity.And then somebody said, "shut up, when people are converting to Islam."