Famous Chinese Restaurants

List of Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In PakistanSaba Ghani
April 29, 2019
List of Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In Pakistan
Chinese cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines after the local Desi Pakistani cuisine
. The reason is to that stronger bond between two neighbouring nations for a couple of decades now. Most importantly, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
has also forced local eateries to offer Chinese dishes after an influx of Chinese nationals in the country.
Pakistani love to eat the well-cooked Chinese eateries in some famous restaurant in Pakistan. There are many Chinese Restaurant, mainly in some of the major cities of Pakistan, notably, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
. Soups, Rice, Fish, Prawns, Shrimp, Noodles and whatnot, you name it, Chinese Cuisine never disappoints anyone, it has something for everyone.
So for the Chinese Food Lovers out there, we have compiled a list of Top 10 Chinese Restaurants in Pakistan
that present original mouthwatering Chinese food with a great ambience so you can enjoy quality time with your acquaintance.
- China Town
- Suzie Wong Restaurant
- Mei Kong
- Ginsoy
- Yum!
- Ginyaki
- Dynasty
- Kim Mun
- Lotus court
- 九洲餐饮 SERES Chinese Restaurant
China Town
China Town was established in the 1980s in the federal capital, provides amazing Chinese food since then. China Town offers its mouthwatering eateries in all the major cities of Pakistan mainly, in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan
. China Town owns two restaurants, Jade Café and Szechuan Cuisine
. Both of these restaurants a variety of delicious dishes to its customers. From the cosy ambience to the well efficient services, everything is managed so professionally there.
Ultimate Quesadillas, Chicken Parmigianino, Mozzarella Stuffed Roulade In Moroccan Sauce,
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta, Honey Mustard Chicken, Pulled Chicken Panini, Nutella French Toast, these are some of the most picked dishes by food lovers. The list goes on, a highly recommended Chinese restaurant
for a Dine out with family or friends.
Suzie Wong Restaurant
Located in the heart of Karachi, Suzie Wong Marriot
presents a pleasant ambience, mouthwatering food and quick service. So far the best place to have Chinese cuisine which embraces the philosophy of serving authentic Chinese. The simply prepared dishes, created to evoke the full flavours. Food lover prefers to visit a place that uses the highest quality seasonal ingredients combined with genuine Chinese sound cooking techniques to surprise their taste buds. Lobster with Butter Sauce, Special Shanghai Fish and Kung Pao Chicken are just a few of the many delicious Chinese dishes this restaurant has to offer. Enjoy your perfect Dine out in Suzie Wong.
Mei Kong
Mei Kong
was the first restaurant introduced back in the 1970s and spread its branches to other parts of the city. For Chinese food lovers, Mei Kong is the best to sit and appreciate the delicious nourishment. Mei Kong is a champion among the most common Chinese Food Restaurant in Rawalpindi
. Disregarding the way that basically noticeable for its Chinese cooking, Mei Kong also offers Continental and Pakistani nourishment, giving its customers a combination of choices to fulfil their taste buds. The eatery is best for Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dine in, a wide scope of fish alongside all the Yummy eateries are accessible to appreciate with your loved ones.
Ginsoy
It is hard to find a good Chinese restaurant in Karachi
with affordable rates. So your searching is over, try Ginsoy for the best quality Chinese in this metropolitan city. At present having six branches in the city, it has turned out to be one of the quickest developing cafés in Karachi
. One of the main motivations behind the fame of Ginsoy
is its mood and the accessibility of a wide range of valuable Chinese Cuisine that it serves.
Starters, fish, seafood, beef, poultry, noodles and rice; their menu has all that you expect from an extraordinary Chinese café. A bowl of Wonton Noodle Soup pursued by a tempting serving of Classic Beef Chili Dry will flawlessly fill your heart with joy. It is one of those Chinese eateries in Karachi
that offer home conveyance administration as well.
Yum!
Third, on the list is the Famous Yum! Thai and Chinese Restaurant in Lahore.
It was built up in 2010, Yum has since turned into Lahore’s most recognized eatery network serving gourmet Chinese and Thai cooking. Preferably situated in the acclaimed eating areas of Gulberg and DHA, Yum food gloat a climate that is energetic, interesting and welcoming. Joining the glow and appeal of a family eatery with the stylistic layout that is fashionable ethnic.
Additionally, Yum offers the ideal setting for families and companions to meet, talk and eat in an agreeable and loosened up climate. The menu is preferably concentrating on Chinese and Thai cooking styles, also offers an assortment of ordinary and contemporary dishes to fulfil both customary and present-day food authorities. Each dish on their menu is set up to request utilizing the freshest and most noteworthy quality fixings
Ginyaki
Islamabad offers a variety of Chinese Restaurant
because of growing demand. Ginyaki
also one of the famous Chinese Food Place in Islamabad, Pakistan that offers delicious food at most reasonable rates. From the soup to Crispy Beef Chili Dry with sweet n sour dip, Basil Thai Prawns and Stuffed Chili, let’s not forget the cheesecake, all are worth spending on food.
They have a unique option is their menu card, that says, Make Your Bowl Your Way’, it give options between an economy bowl and a deluxe bowl. Try this amazing place for the best experience and by remaining in your budget.
Dynasty
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
located in Lahore offers an assortment of true Szechuan dishes made by the expert cook, Erbing Yang. From the extremely mouthwatering kinds of dims um, hot Szechuan sizzlers to exemplary Cantonese sweet and acrid top choices; Dynasty takes into account all palates. The ambience is smooth & cosy and also they provide fifteen seat dining room for a private gathering.
Try out their menu that presents a variety of Chinese food originally from Guandong territory in Southern China. Moreover, they also offer new fixings cooked to flawlessness and are resolved to give the best mix of fantastic food, neighbourly administration, and the accepted procedures. seaweed and prawn wonton soup or the zesty hot & sour soup, nibble on delicate steamed or deep-fried dim sum in chicken or prawn or golden silk coated mayonnaise prawns are some of the most famous dishes by Dynasty
.
Kim Mun
Located in Lahore, F7, Safa Gold & Centaurus Mall in Islamabad
, a perfect place for Chinese food lovers
. Great ambience with supreme quality food and quick service it’s all, to sum up, the review. Additionally, the food is accurate to call Pakistani Chinese Food at a reasonable price. The Noodles, Fried Rice Prawns, Dumpling, Chowmin, Chili Beef, Sour n Sweet Chicken and with the soup is a must try dishes while visiting Kim Mun.
Lotus court
Lotus Court by Movenpick Hotel & Resort
situated in Karachi
offering some of the delicate food eateries to Karachite. The restaurant some of the renowned Chinese Master Chef that reclassifies the possibility of Chinese cooking and makes your feasting background vital. The eatery offers to invite genuine Chinese dishes, with a menu which really separates it from different eateries. They provide a reason to fall in love with these yummy varieties of conventional Chinese passage.
Seasonal Cooking like Shuizhu chicken Chungking style, Mapu tofu and Yun Xiang chilli prawns along with exotic drinks mainly, Lotus Breeze, Classic Mojito, Strawberry Sin, Pina Colada will give you immense pleasure of eating. The menu choice together with one of a kind climate of the scene makes an uncommon encounter making Lotus Court emerge. Plan a memorable dine out in Lotus Court
.
九洲餐饮 SERES Chinese Restaurant
Located in the oldest area of Islamabad, F8 Markaz, providing a true sense of Chinese Food who are tired of Desi Chinese Food in Pakistan
. Seres Restaurant is a family restaurant establishment offering a warm, friendly atmosphere to share a meal with family and friends at any time of the day.
Dining Hall is perfect and interior with a mastery of Chinese ancient art and also they provide separate private rooms if you want to discuss while having your meal. Stewed Mutton with BBQ Sauce in Hot Plate Special Sweet Sticky Rice, Kung Pao Prawn Balls, and Platter of cold beef and tendon is a must try dishes while SERES
.
Since 2017, Saba Ghani has been the chief content writer for Pakistan Tour and Travel & EMHI Solutions. You can catch her at sabaghani80@gmail.com
or Twitter
