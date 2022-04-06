What's new

FAMOUS CHINESE RESTAURANTS OF KARACHI

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
75,195
80
123,554
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.,
FAMOUS CHINESE RESTAURANTS OF KARACHI

Old Karachi............

HONG KONG RESTAURANT, Victoria Road (Now Abdullah Haroon Road), opp Jabees Hotel. Saddar, Karachi.
ABC CHINESE RESTAURANT, Elphinstone Street (Now Zaibunnisa Street) Karachi
SOUTH CHINA CAFE, Clarke Street (now Shahrah-e-Iraq, close to Paradise Cinema, Karachi)
CAFE CANTON, Inverarity Road close to Zafar Marbles, Karachi
KOWLOON CHINESE RESTAURAN, Allama Iqbal Road, Karachi.
MING COURT
Stadium Commercial Area, Khadda Market, Karachi
YUAN TUNG Off Tariq Road, PECHS, Karachi
IMPERIAL COURT, PECHS near Jheel Park, Karachi
CHINA TOWN, Clifton, Karachi.

Courtesy: Amin H. Karim

1649260990588.png




1649261012968.png




1649261033786.png




1649261056869.png




1649261099254.png




1649261119529.png

.,.,.
 
Last edited:
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
75,195
80
123,554
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,.
Chop Chop Wok
Wok your way into the flavourful world of Pan Asian cuisine at Chop Chop Wok. The first Chop Chop Wok opened its doors in July 2015 in Karachi. The premium Chinese taste will melt your heart and trying out food from chopsticks will add to your memorable experience.





Chop Chop Wok – Menu
Chop Chop Wok – Menu


The introduction of 3 Step Wok at this restaurant is a unique creation. It is a delicious and customizable stir fry meal, served in individual portions. This way the food retains most of its nutrients and is tastier. The must-haves from their menu are BBQ Wings, Thai Curry, Spaghetti, and Black Pepper Beef. The restaurant has received an overall rating of 4.2-stars on Google and is justified based on the great culinary experience they provide.

They are open seven days a week from 12 pm to 12 am.

For Reservation at Chop Chop Wok Karachi, Contact: (021) 111965111

Location: Khayaban-e-Badr, DHA Phase V, Karachi.

,.,.,.,
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
75,195
80
123,554
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
There are hundreds of Chinese restaurants in Karachi now, but not everyone offers the authentic Chinese flavour.

Here we have a list of 7 best Chinese restaurants in Karachi that one must try out. Have a look!

Ginsoy

Heard of foodgasm? That’s what you experience at Ginsoy. Ginsoy – extreme Chinese is one of Karachi’s prominent Chinese restaurants. Currently, they have six branches in Karachi. The ambience, food and value for money are great. You step in there and the oriental aroma takes you to China. It has an extensive menu of authentic Chinese food with a kick of desi flavours inside. Their mixed chowmein, beef chilli dry, hot and spicy fish and wonton noodle soup are a delight to eat. The great thing about Ginsoy is that it offers home delivery service too. This place is worth trying!!

Discount offers are available at GoSpark. Download the GoSpark mobile app and check out amazing ginsoy deals.

Imperial Court

Imperial Court Chinese restaurant was established almost 20 years ago. This Chinese restaurant has made its own name in desi Chinese cuisine. This place is loved by families and everyone who loves Chinese food. The imperial court has quite a large and interesting menu that nobody else does like them. This restaurant is easy on the pocket and its ambience is ideal for little family celebrations.

Dynasty – Avari Towers

Dynasty is an award-winning Chinese restaurant located at Avari Towers. From the ambience to the food, everything here is purely Chinese. This restaurant is a family go-to place that serves authentic Chinese cuisine. The flavours and overall standards have been consistent for years. Their extensive Chinese menu will tantalize your taste buds. Give this place a shot and enjoy an ultimate Chinese experience.

La Chine by Kababjees

La Chine is one of the famous Chinese restaurants in Karachi. Located in PECHS Block 2, this popular Chinese eatery started a few years back and has become quite strong. It has an extensive menu of tempting Chinese flavours that will make you crave for more. This place is worth trying and makes sure your order their Spicy Schezwan beef and Honey Chicken Drumsticks. Along with their Pak Chinese menu, they have mocktails, different hot and cold beverages and desserts.

Chop Chop Wok

Chop Chop Wok is a new Pan Asian restaurant in K-town which has next-level Chinese layout and food. The minimalist interior, ambience, value for food, service and everything is on point. The ‘three-step wok’ succulent slurpy brown noodles, Teriyaki chicken, Tom Yum soup and Wasabi prawns will leave your taste buds wanting more of them. This mod Chinese eatery is good on pockets as everything on the menu is under 700.

China Town

China Grill is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Karachi which serves the best original Chinese cuisine with a Pakistani fusion. This desi Chinese restaurant is situated in the Chinese vicinity, block 2 Clifton. Their specialities like Schezwan beef, Kung Pao Chicken, and Chicken Manchurian are simply amazing and worth trying it at least once. Give these delectable Chinese foods a shot.

Golden Dragon

Golden Dragon by its name sounds very oriental but there is something unique about this specific restaurant. Golden Dragon is a delivery Chinese restaurant which has no space for dine-in. However, you can always get indulged in flavoursome Chinese food by just simply making a call and have it delivered at your doorsteps. Golden Dragon offers a great value for money and it’s chicken chowmein and wontons are finger-licking good.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
'What is happening in Karachi? It was once the jewel of Pakistan,
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
python-000
python-000
ghazi52
Karachi vs Lahore food debate,
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
shanlung
How I got to speak Chinese and able to understand spoken Chinese
Replies
0
Views
329
shanlung
shanlung
P
SC asks CM to take prompt steps to avoid ‘massive collapse’ of Karachi
Replies
0
Views
544
pak-marine
P
Kailash Kumar
Inside Amman's Islamic Chinese Restaurant
Replies
2
Views
296
Rusty
Rusty

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom