FAMOUS CHINESE RESTAURANTS OF KARACHI

There are hundreds of Chinese restaurants in Karachi now, but not everyone offers the authentic Chinese flavour.
Here we have a list of 7 best Chinese restaurants in Karachi that one must try out. Have a look!
Ginsoy
Heard of foodgasm? That’s what you experience at Ginsoy. Ginsoy – extreme Chinese is one of Karachi’s prominent Chinese restaurants. Currently, they have six branches in Karachi. The ambience, food and value for money are great. You step in there and the oriental aroma takes you to China. It has an extensive menu of authentic Chinese food with a kick of desi flavours inside. Their mixed chowmein, beef chilli dry, hot and spicy fish and wonton noodle soup are a delight to eat. The great thing about Ginsoy is that it offers home delivery service too. This place is worth trying!!
Imperial Court
Imperial Court Chinese restaurant was established almost 20 years ago. This Chinese restaurant has made its own name in desi Chinese cuisine. This place is loved by families and everyone who loves Chinese food. The imperial court has quite a large and interesting menu that nobody else does like them. This restaurant is easy on the pocket and its ambience is ideal for little family celebrations.
Dynasty – Avari Towers
Dynasty is an award-winning Chinese restaurant located at Avari Towers. From the ambience to the food, everything here is purely Chinese. This restaurant is a family go-to place that serves authentic Chinese cuisine. The flavours and overall standards have been consistent for years. Their extensive Chinese menu will tantalize your taste buds. Give this place a shot and enjoy an ultimate Chinese experience.
La Chine by Kababjees
La Chine is one of the famous Chinese restaurants in Karachi. Located in PECHS Block 2, this popular Chinese eatery started a few years back and has become quite strong. It has an extensive menu of tempting Chinese flavours that will make you crave for more. This place is worth trying and makes sure your order their Spicy Schezwan beef and Honey Chicken Drumsticks. Along with their Pak Chinese menu, they have mocktails, different hot and cold beverages and desserts.
Chop Chop Wok
Chop Chop Wok is a new Pan Asian restaurant in K-town which has next-level Chinese layout and food. The minimalist interior, ambience, value for food, service and everything is on point. The ‘three-step wok’ succulent slurpy brown noodles, Teriyaki chicken, Tom Yum soup and Wasabi prawns will leave your taste buds wanting more of them. This mod Chinese eatery is good on pockets as everything on the menu is under 700.
China Town
China Grill is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Karachi which serves the best original Chinese cuisine with a Pakistani fusion. This desi Chinese restaurant is situated in the Chinese vicinity, block 2 Clifton. Their specialities like Schezwan beef, Kung Pao Chicken, and Chicken Manchurian are simply amazing and worth trying it at least once. Give these delectable Chinese foods a shot.
Golden Dragon
Golden Dragon by its name sounds very oriental but there is something unique about this specific restaurant. Golden Dragon is a delivery Chinese restaurant which has no space for dine-in. However, you can always get indulged in flavoursome Chinese food by just simply making a call and have it delivered at your doorsteps. Golden Dragon offers a great value for money and it’s chicken chowmein and wontons are finger-licking good.