Family of shaheed FC soldier living in extreme poverty

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Jan 22, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Found this Video on Youtube and was shocked to hear that one of the child is actually a son of an FC soldier who died in a gun fight.
Plz help spread the words so that the family of shaheed gets an opportunity to live a better life. He deserves an education in army institutions and medical facilities in army hospitals.


EwHiQTkXIAYiEpR.jpg
 
