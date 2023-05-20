What's new

Family of Ex-COAS Asif Nawaz Janjua is being Hunted Down in Lahore

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,150
0
2,981
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Khadeja Shah who is grand daughter of late Asif Nawaz Janjua is being hunter down in Lahore. ISI dispatched their cronies to her house but since she was not at home, her husband and other family members were picked up.

Currently police is conducting raids across Lahore to arrest her. And T.V channels are playing tickers where she is being portrayed as a wanted terrorist.



FwgocJ2aYAAAII3




1684553179748.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AgNoStiC MuSliM
Did the Pak Army Cover up Former COAS Asif Nawaz’s Murder?
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng
HAIDER
Maryam claims ex-CJP Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz
2
Replies
17
Views
628
Areesh
Areesh
HAIDER
Ex-ISI chief being investigated for corruption: Sanaullah
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants reversal of final judgements against Nawaz before polls
2
Replies
17
Views
699
Gripen9
Gripen9
hatehs
In Imphal, two families recount two days of horror that ended in death
Replies
0
Views
115
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom