Family Member Looking For Hair Transplant

Tell him to respect the natural outcome.



No need to straighten your hair if you have curly hair.



No need to curl up your hair if you have straight hair.



No need to dye your hair.



No need for contact lenses whether coloured or for eye sight.



No need for Lasik surgery.



No need to transplant hair if you go bald.



You are what you are.



Accept yourself who you are and demand others to accept it too. And if they don't, don't give a damn.



Rise up.