Family Member Looking For Hair Transplant

Ahmet Pasha
- May 23, 2017
Hello PDF
I would ask reddit Pakistan. But it is too dead over there.
So here it is. My saala/jeeja G lost all his hair and brain cells studying software engineering. Now he is looking for a hair transplant clinic in Lahore or Islamabad.
The clinic should be respectful, professional and he does not want to end up like Sajid Khan. Baji ki izzat ka muamla hai bhai log. Kuch madad farmaiye.
Shukria.
@AZ1 Allah k bande ab is thread par bhi tum mujhe taane do ge kya? Koi haal nai hai wese.
