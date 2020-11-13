What's new

Family Member Looking For Hair Transplant

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2017
7,844
1
7,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hello PDF
I would ask reddit Pakistan. But it is too dead over there.

So here it is. My saala/jeeja G lost all his hair and brain cells studying software engineering. Now he is looking for a hair transplant clinic in Lahore or Islamabad.

The clinic should be respectful, professional and he does not want to end up like Sajid Khan. Baji ki izzat ka muamla hai bhai log. Kuch madad farmaiye.
Shukria.

@AZ1 Allah k bande ab is thread par bhi tum mujhe taane do ge kya? Koi haal nai hai wese.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,652
-6
6,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tell him to respect the natural outcome.

No need to straighten your hair if you have curly hair.

No need to curl up your hair if you have straight hair.

No need to dye your hair.

No need for contact lenses whether coloured or for eye sight.

No need for Lasik surgery.

No need to transplant hair if you go bald.

You are what you are.

Accept yourself who you are and demand others to accept it too. And if they don't, don't give a damn.

Rise up.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2017
7,844
1
7,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Valar. said:
Tell him to respect the natural outcome.

No need to straighten your hair if you have curly hair.

No need to curl up your hair if you have straight hair.

No need to dye your hair.

No need for contact lenses whether coloured or for eye sight.

No need for Lasik surgery.

No need to transplant hair if you go bald.

You are what you are.

Accept yourself who you are and demand others to accept it too. And if they don't, don't give a damn.

Rise up.
Click to expand...
Chalo. Bhashan k liye shukria. Ap koi clinic bhi suggest kar do bhai.
@WebMaster @The Eagle brothers. I get tired of speaking english in my daily life in front of stupid gora all day long.

Yahan to Urdu bolne diya kro yar please. Is section mein Urdu bol sakta hu me?
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,652
-6
6,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ahmet Pasha said:
Chalo. Bhashan k liye shukria. Ap koi clinic bhi suggest kar do bhai.
Click to expand...
Tell him to stay out of this inferiority complex and accept himself.

Him looking good or bad with or without hair is all in his head only. Nobody else cares. And if anybody else cares, he should get a life.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2017
7,844
1
7,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Valar. said:
Tell him to stay out of this inferiority complex and accept himself.

Him looking good or bad with or without hair is all in his head only. Nobody else cares. And if anybody else cares, he should get a life.
Click to expand...
I think we should respect his choice. He is capable enough to decide what he wants in life.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,652
-6
6,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ahmet Pasha said:
I think we should respect his choice. He is capable enough to decide what he wants in life.
Click to expand...
Sure, if a guy is full of inferiority complexes and can't be a man enough to accept himself for who he is then who are we to tell him otherwise.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Chanakyaa
China’s organ harvesting crimes announced to UK research group
Replies
5
Views
288
redtom
R
scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
HAIDER
Erdogan please rescue me...Nawaz Shareef
2 3
Replies
31
Views
3K
Zibago
Zibago
daring dude
15 Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs Of 2014
Replies
4
Views
1K
Wolfhound
Wolfhound
third eye
Pakistan's 'miracle' doctor inspired by NHS
Replies
9
Views
1K
Green Arrow
Green Arrow

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom