'Family fled hidden in the back of truck': Sandeepa Dhar pens a hard-hitting note after watching 'The Kashmir Files'​

Sandeepa also shared a couple of pictures of her old house in Kashmir.Actress Sandeepa Dhar recently watched 'The Kashmir Files' and revealed that her family was among the ones who had to leave their homeland 30 years ago.Taking to her Instagram handle, Sandeepa wrote, "The day they announced that Kashmiri Pandits should leave their women behind and leave Kashmir, my family decided to flee their homeland, hidden in the back of a truck, with my young cousin sister hidden under the seat behind my father's feet for safety, quietly in the middle of the night!"Sharing also shared that her grandmother died waiting to return to their home in Kashmir. "As I watched the same disturbing scene in Kashmir Files it shook my core as this is literally my own story! My grandmother died, waiting to return to her home, her land, her 'Panun kashir' (my Kashmir)," she wrote.She went on to say, "This film has been like a punch in the gut for me. It's been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. This is the most important story that took too long to be told. And remember, this is yet,only a film, there is still no justice for us."She also thanked the cast and makers of the film for bringing forth the story. "Thank you Vivek Agnihotri forshowing the world the truth. And hats off to the entire cast brilliantly headed by Anupam ji," she wrote.Along with the note, Sandeepa also shared a couple of pictures of her old house in Kashmir.'The Kashmir Files', which released on March 11, is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community in the 1990s.It has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.