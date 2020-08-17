Family evacuated from Wuhan compares China and US virus responses

An American family evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan when the coronavirus broke out has been contrasting its experience of anti-contagion measures in the two countries. An American family evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan when the coronavirus broke out has been contrasting its experience of anti-contagion measures in the two countries. [Photo: screenshot from CNN] The family were safe and sound until their 8-year-old daughter, Hermione Dickey, tested positive for coronavirus in Tennessee last week. Her father, James Dickey, also tested positive along with his parents. Father and daughter are in quarantine and their symptoms are mild. In an interview with CNN, the family described the difference between the way the U.S. and China handled the virus as "night and day". "When we were in China, you couldn't go outside very much. You had to always wear a mask, get your temperature checked," Dickey said. "People were not going outside, and here everybody is just going out, doing what they want to do. There doesn't seem to be much concern as to whether people are going to transmit this disease or not," he added. Dickey's wife, Priscilla, expressed concern that the authorities in the U.S. were thinking of reopening schools, stating: "I have to say they are not taking this seriously enough."