Families of Wuhan Covid dead say chat group deleted by authorities

Zhang Hai among those to tell of crackdown before WHO team begins investigation into pandemic’s origins
Peter Beaumont and agencies
Wed 27 Jan 2021 08.05 EST
Relatives of Wuhan’s coronavirus dead have said Chinese authorities deleted their social media group and told them to keep quiet while a World Health Organization team was in the city preparing to begin an investigation into the pandemic’s origins.
Scores of people had banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from the Wuhan officials they blame for mishandling the Covid-19 outbreak that tore through the city a year ago, and caused more than 4,000 officially recorded deaths there.
Many relatives of those who died distrust the official death toll, saying the scarcity of testing during the outbreak’s chaotic early days meant many were likely to have died without being confirmed as having had coronavirus.
The quest for accountability has thus far been thwarted by official obstruction, monitoring of social media groups and intimidation, say families of the dead.
Peter Beaumont and agencies
Wed 27 Jan 2021 08.05 EST
Relatives of Wuhan’s coronavirus dead have said Chinese authorities deleted their social media group and told them to keep quiet while a World Health Organization team was in the city preparing to begin an investigation into the pandemic’s origins.
Scores of people had banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from the Wuhan officials they blame for mishandling the Covid-19 outbreak that tore through the city a year ago, and caused more than 4,000 officially recorded deaths there.
Many relatives of those who died distrust the official death toll, saying the scarcity of testing during the outbreak’s chaotic early days meant many were likely to have died without being confirmed as having had coronavirus.
The quest for accountability has thus far been thwarted by official obstruction, monitoring of social media groups and intimidation, say families of the dead.
Families of Wuhan Covid dead say chat group deleted by authorities
Zhang Hai among those to tell of crackdown before WHO team begins investigation into pandemic’s origins
www.google.com