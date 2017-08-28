Famed TV star Anwar Iqbal dies

Famed TV actor Anwar Iqbal has died, family of the star confirmed.It remains to be known what the cause of death was.The actor's funeral prayers will be offered after Isha prayer today.The actor had been chronically ill for some time and had issued a statement on Saturday requesting his fans to pray for his health as well as respect his privacy during his health struggles."I have been chronically ill for some time and have been getting the best treatment possible under the supervision of Karachi 's best board of doctors."The veteran television actor and director had achieved fame with his work on hit drama seriesHe went on to star in Naseem Hijazi'sin the early 1980s and acted in many Urdu and Sindhi dramas.He made his directorial debut with dramain 1984 and directed some Urdu and Sindhi dramas.Some of his notable works includeandWhile he was successful Anwar faced some drawbacks in his career when he produced his first and last Balochi filmas it sparked controversy and was subsequently forced to stop screening.