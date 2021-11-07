Famed Pakistani American Comedian Kumail Nanjiani: I am a fan of Pakistan’s Cricket Team

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,895
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Pakistani Americans must be rooting for him.....He can become our face in USGreat guy and great personality.
Bhai ji, tlp terrorists and its supporters will declare blasphemy on you just for saying that.The Pakistani Americans must be rooting for him.....He can become our face in US
Karachi EXCELS IN COMEDY....That's one thing whole world knows for sure....
lolThe Pakistani Americans must be rooting for him.....He can become our face in US
Karachi EXCELS IN COMEDY....That's one thing whole world knows for sure....
Bhai ji, tlp terrorists and its supporters will declare blasphemy on you just for saying that.