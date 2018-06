BTW this is not an endorsement of Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri or Ba'athist ideology. Unlike a certain Farsi troll in this thread, I am not supporting the Ba'athi ideology as this guy is doing with Al-Assad for instance whose ideology is no different from Izzat al-Douri that he cries about.



This is about Iraq's rampant corruption, Iraqi politics being all about sect and prone to foreign meddling (informed people know which countries I am referring to here), about the foreign-imposed constitution, about millions of Iraqis losing their jobs overnight in 2003 (who were not Ba'athists but ordinary Iraqi patriots for the most) in the military, police and state institutions, about a political system that enables a Kurdish tribal clan in Northern Iraq to conspire against the country and steal from it while being hostile.



Not to mention the current political chaos in Iraq which weakens the country.



The thread was posted due to rumors of Izzat al-Douri's death. This thread has nothing to do with Iran, Shias or whatever. Anyone that knows me knows that I do not care about sect and that the issues I have mentioned in this thread have nothing to do with religion.