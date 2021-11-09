What's new

Falsified Metallurgist reports lead to US Navy Submarines were made with poor steel!

Piotr

Piotr

Dustom999 said:
More details awaited apart from admission of faking testing data. Most likely to save cost and increase profits for steel vendors. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59186655

Click to expand...
240 cases between 1985 and 2017 means 32 years of fraud and nobody checked this tests results then ? USA military is bunch of imbeciles. Kissinger was right when he called US militarymen - "dumb stupid animals".

Funny how some clowns still believe in USA stronk propaganda.
 
baqai

baqai

i wonder if that recent submarine which hit the underwater mountain was one of such cases
 
Piotr

Piotr

baqai said:
i wonder if that recent submarine which hit the underwater mountain was one of such cases
Click to expand...
I think this case is just the tip of the iceberg. Whole Anglosaxon empire is a house of cards. It's only a matter of time when Anglosaxon empire collapse.
 
Dustom999

Dustom999

Few years ago when US imported M777 Howitzer barrel exploded 💥 killing 2 or 3 army personnel during field trials, event was attributed to faulty ammunition from Ordinance factory board, however when domestic made howitzer barrel exploded using same ammo, it was attributed to bad design by PSU.
Privatization is done In the name of Competition amongst the various vendors, however in most cases it ends up with private players colluding & banding together and ripping of tax money.
Most US based industries are far more corrupt than the scale ever imagined!
What do you want the public record to say - "yes the Submarine hulls were compromised on strength " . Will any country ever admit and compromise national defence.
VCheng said:
The US Navy incurred increased costs and testing of the hulls affected to ensure they remained seaworthy. The structural integrity of any submarine was never in fact compromised.
Click to expand...
 
VCheng

VCheng

Dustom999 said:
Few years ago when US imported M777 Howitzer barrel exploded 💥 killing 2 or 3 army personnel during field trials, event was attributed to faulty ammunition from Ordinance factory board, however when domestic made howitzer barrel exploded using same ammo, it was attributed to bad design by PSU.
Privatization is done In the name of Competition amongst the various vendors, however in most cases it ends up with private players colluding & banding together and ripping of tax money.
Most US based industries are far more corrupt than the scale ever imagined!
What do you want the public record to say - "yes the Submarine hulls were compromised on strength " . Will any country ever admit and compromise national defence.
Click to expand...
LOL. Please remove your tinfoil hat first, before discussing this any further. :D

The correct title of the thread is: Metallurgist admits faking steel test results for US Navy subs, and not what you edited in violation of PDF rules, which only shows your intellectual dishonesty.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Dustom999 said:
Please suggest! I will correct if appropriate.
Click to expand...
The correct title of the thread is: Metallurgist admits faking steel test results for US Navy subs, and not what you edited in violation of PDF rules, which only shows your intellectual dishonesty.
 
Dustom999

Dustom999

VCheng said:
LOL. Please remove your tinfoil hat first, before discussing this any further. :D

The correct title of the thread is: Metallurgist admits faking steel test results for US Navy subs, and not what you edited in violation of PDF rules, which only shows your intellectual dishonesty.
Click to expand...
I will gladly change the title if you can Point out that Test results were faked to supply better than specifications/ ordered steel to Submarine and not supplying poor.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Dustom999 said:
I will gladly change the title if you can Point out that Test results were faked to supply better than specifications/ ordered steel to Submarine and not supplying poor.
Click to expand...
The title must be what the linked source says, not what your malicious mind dreams up, according to PDF rules.
 
Dustom999

Dustom999

VCheng said:
The title must be what the linked source says, not what your malicious mind dreams up, according to PDF rules.
Click to expand...
Ya ok!
This being my first ever created thread, I wasn't actually aware!

Mods are welcome to...
however how was it "Intelectual dishonesty" As you accused me off, since it's clear that tests are forged to supply inferior steel, not superior - that's what the thread title says.
 
