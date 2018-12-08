false triumph? taliban taking over most of Afghanistan now.

Taliban Triumphant as US Forces Leave and Radical Islamic Takeover of Afghanistan Escalates
2021-07-01
Taliban takes districts in northeastern Afghanistan from fleeing troops
1970-01-01
ok, here's my view on this important matter :
The Taliban went from fighting Russian invasion to sheltering muslim terrorists and their trainingcamps who targeted the west.
After 9/11, the west pruned the Taliban and kept them in check in their more ancient tribal areas, for just under 20 years.
Meanwhile, the Taliban are still teaching their youngsters to fight with lethal force, and to hate all those who don't share their way of life.
So i predict that in just a few years, the west (or another major military power), will have to go back into Afghanistan to prune the Taliban once more, because once again Afghanistan would become a major hub for terror training camps, where terrorists against the west or other world powers are trained.
Until the Taliban alters the training methods they use on their own youth to produce more diplomatic and self-constrained fighters for the next generation of their cause,
this cycle will continue for decades or hundreds of years.
I know the Taliban and people like them glorify dying in combat. They say it earns them a place in Allah's best Heaven.
But i offer this : all it does is keep your people locked in suffering and hatred while alive, alongside the peoples of your opponents.
|Most of Afghanistan is either already under Taliban control or is being contested.
2021-07-01
Taliban takes districts in northeastern Afghanistan from fleeing troops
|The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday.
1970-01-01
