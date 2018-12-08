What's new

false triumph? taliban taking over most of Afghanistan now.

Taliban Triumphant as US Forces Leave and Radical Islamic Takeover of Afghanistan Escalates
Most of Afghanistan is either already under Taliban control or is being contested.

Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 15:49:52
Found via nicer.app/news


Taliban takes districts in northeastern Afghanistan from fleeing troops
The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday.

Local : 1970-01-01(Thursday) 01:00:00
Found via nicer.app/news

ok, here's my view on this important matter :

The Taliban went from fighting Russian invasion to sheltering muslim terrorists and their trainingcamps who targeted the west.
After 9/11, the west pruned the Taliban and kept them in check in their more ancient tribal areas, for just under 20 years.

Meanwhile, the Taliban are still teaching their youngsters to fight with lethal force, and to hate all those who don't share their way of life.

So i predict that in just a few years, the west (or another major military power), will have to go back into Afghanistan to prune the Taliban once more, because once again Afghanistan would become a major hub for terror training camps, where terrorists against the west or other world powers are trained.

Until the Taliban alters the training methods they use on their own youth to produce more diplomatic and self-constrained fighters for the next generation of their cause,
this cycle will continue for decades or hundreds of years.

I know the Taliban and people like them glorify dying in combat. They say it earns them a place in Allah's best Heaven.
But i offer this : all it does is keep your people locked in suffering and hatred while alive, alongside the peoples of your opponents.
 
This is just the cries of someone whos desparate and in pain over the loss.. Ain't nobody is going back into Afghanistan and waste another 20-trillion dollars on a 13-th century style country.. It is over and the US herself intiated the war via false flag 911 inside job.. The US realized it was locked inside that territory but they realized it to late after wasting 20-trillion US dollar on an irrelevant country stragetically speaking... It took them freaking 20 years to realize that they were fooled into this country it has zero stragetic value and effin wasteland... It is literally a nowhere the Taliban and everyone else in the World don't mind the US being locked inside there and waste trillions.. while being pre-occupied there it frees up everyone else like China and some others states that made the best out of that time... But the US has finally figured out that they got fooled into that country and nobody is going back in there that is 100% certainity and lesson learned the hard way
 
Last edited:
Afghans are fiercely independent. They will rather die than live under imperialist occupation... Be that Western, Easter, Norther, or Southern.

Never give up; never surrender.

They will fight for another 1000 years.
 
