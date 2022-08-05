What's new

False Statement Given in an Affidavit is a Lie, False Statement Given in a Certificate is not a Lie: Imran Khan

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,764
-7
2,656
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the false statement given in an affidavit is a lie, false statement given in a certificate is not a lie. The affidavit is the one submitted by Shahbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court. Addressing a gala organized by protesting workers on video link, Imran Khan said that Pakistanis living abroad have sent me money, no foreigner has sent money to me.

Arif Naqvi funded us in 2012 and he did not do money laundering at that time, he has been accused of money laundering in 2018.

Imran Khan said that Pakistanis abroad gave us money to fight both parties. No party runs without money. The Election Commission did not decide on the fundraising of the two parties and decided only against us.

www.neonetwork.pk

ایفیڈیوٹ میں دیا گیا بیان جھوٹ ہوتا ہے سرٹیفکیٹ میں دیا گیا بیان جھوٹ نہیں ہوتا: عمران خان

08:27 PM, 4 Aug, 2022, اہم خبریں, پاکستان, اسلام آباد : سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ ایفیڈیوٹ میں دیا گیا بیان جھوٹ ہوتا ہے سرٹیفکیٹ میں دیا گیا بیان
www.neonetwork.pk www.neonetwork.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan 'abettor' in $250m money-laundering case: Musadik
Replies
13
Views
332
AZ1
AZ1
muhammadhafeezmalik
NA Speaker to send reference to ECP against Imran in Tosha Khana scandal
Replies
2
Views
76
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Foreign funding case: PTI submits Arif Naqvi’s affidavit in its defence
Replies
0
Views
219
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Liar, corrupt, money launderer': Coalition parties berate Imran Khan after ECP verdict
Replies
12
Views
274
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Visitors chant ‘chor, chor’ as Imran Khan visits Baba Farid’s shrine
2
Replies
24
Views
485
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom