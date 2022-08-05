False Statement Given in an Affidavit is a Lie, False Statement Given in a Certificate is not a Lie: Imran Khan

ایفیڈیوٹ میں دیا گیا بیان جھوٹ ہوتا ہے سرٹیفکیٹ میں دیا گیا بیان جھوٹ نہیں ہوتا: عمران خان 08:27 PM, 4 Aug, 2022, اہم خبریں, پاکستان, اسلام آباد : سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ ایفیڈیوٹ میں دیا گیا بیان جھوٹ ہوتا ہے سرٹیفکیٹ میں دیا گیا بیان

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the false statement given in an affidavit is a lie, false statement given in a certificate is not a lie. The affidavit is the one submitted by Shahbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court. Addressing a gala organized by protesting workers on video link, Imran Khan said that Pakistanis living abroad have sent me money, no foreigner has sent money to me.Arif Naqvi funded us in 2012 and he did not do money laundering at that time, he has been accused of money laundering in 2018.Imran Khan said that Pakistanis abroad gave us money to fight both parties. No party runs without money. The Election Commission did not decide on the fundraising of the two parties and decided only against us.