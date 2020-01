False Flag? Fmr CIA Officer Suggests US Hacked Ukrainian Plane Transponder To Provoke Iran Shootdown

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also accused the U.S. of being responsible for the downing of the plane

electronic warfare by the U.S. to bring down a civilian jet and blame it on Iran "suggests a premeditated and carefully planned event" to create a false flag for the next world war.

Sat, 01/18/2020 - 23:00Philip Giraldi, a former counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer of the CIA, penned a piece in the American Herald Tribune speculating that the U.S. launched several cyber-attacks, one on an Iranian missile defense system, and another on the transponder of the doomed Ukrainian plane.Giraldi explainsbefore the two Russian made Tor missiles were launched."The shutdown of the transponder, which would have automatically signaled to the operator and Tor electronics that the plane was civilian, instead automatically indicated that it was hostile. The operator, having been particularly briefed on the possibility of incoming American cruise missiles, then fired," he said.Giraldi saidand at the same moment, Flight 752's transponder was taken offline "to create an aviation accident that would be attributed to the Iranian government."The Pentagon has reportedly developed technologies that can trick enemy radars with false and deceptively moving targets, he said."The same technology can, of course, be used to alter or even mask the transponder on a civilian airliner in such a fashion as to send false information about identity and location. The United States has the cyber and electronic warfare capability to both jam and alter signals relating to both airliner transponders and to the Iranian air defenses. Israel presumably has the same ability," Giraldi said.Iranian Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi suggested the U.S. hacked missile defense systems to make it appear Flight 752 was an incoming missile., saying that:He added that:The Iranian parliament also stated thatGiraldi concludes by sayingUS Empire is responsible for the downing of the plane, not IR Iran.BTW yet another reason to ditch US made Boeing.