False ceilings at Islamabad International Airport fall during downpour

RAWALPINDI: A major portion of the false ceilings at Islamabad International Airport (IIA)’s international departure and concourse hall collapsed during a downpour early on Friday.Heavy leakage of water has been observed in the hall after the incident.No one was injured in the incident and there was also no disruption in the service.The mishap occurred around 3am. As the panels collapsed, the airport management closed the area and cordoned it off. The concerned staff was called to clean the rainwater and debris.Aviation Division spokesman Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar said it was an extraordinary 56mm rain which fell in a short span of time.“The design of the outer ceilings is such that it allows for entry and circulation of air in areas where there is no air-conditioning. During high speed winds, we sometimes encounter with such a sitiation,” the spokesman said.“We are trying to rectify the position with the help of the engineering directorate of the CAA,” Mr Khokhar said.