  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

False ceilings at Islamabad International Airport fall during downpour

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Vanguard One, Aug 18, 2020 at 8:11 AM.

    Vanguard One

    Vanguard One

    [​IMG]

    RAWALPINDI: A major portion of the false ceilings at Islamabad International Airport (IIA)’s international departure and concourse hall collapsed during a downpour early on Friday.

    Heavy leakage of water has been observed in the hall after the incident.

    No one was injured in the incident and there was also no disruption in the service.

    The mishap occurred around 3am. As the panels collapsed, the airport management closed the area and cordoned it off. The concerned staff was called to clean the rainwater and debris.

    Aviation Division spokesman Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar said it was an extraordinary 56mm rain which fell in a short span of time.

    “The design of the outer ceilings is such that it allows for entry and circulation of air in areas where there is no air-conditioning. During high speed winds, we sometimes encounter with such a sitiation,” the spokesman said.

    “We are trying to rectify the position with the help of the engineering directorate of the CAA,” Mr Khokhar said.

    Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2020

    https://www.dawn.com/news/1574420/f...ad-international-airport-fall-during-downpour

    Nice Chinese built airport, looks like a dump, but nice that Pakistan has an all-weather friend like China.
     
    Nan Yang

    Nan Yang

    looks like a dump,

    It was a project of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and designed by French company Aéroports de Paris Ingenierie (ADPi) and CPG Corporation of Singapore. The whole project was financed by PCAA on its own.
     
    PakFactor

    PakFactor

    First of all you left over British dirt your new lord US based company called Louis Berger Group built it, the Chinese had no involvement in this project.
     
    bahadur

    bahadur

    how poor , this happens in our part .
     
