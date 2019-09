Fall out from September 22nd Indian-US joint welcome for Modi

Kashmir has been in lockdown since August 6th

We approach today almost 50th day, of the Lockdown in Kashmir

12 Million Kashmiri Muslims lay imprisoned in their own homes

Grave Human Rights violation have occurred in the region, which does not belong to India

​

While , we waited for International community to Act , about Kashmir , Kashmiri people were starved for 50 days !!! So they can't even defend themselves due to weakness and mal nutrition







So what exactly was Promised to Pakistan Military General Sahib?



When they visited America ? Because clearly Indian Military has 1 million soldiers stationed in India while they were visiting USA and Donald Trump



DUAL attack on China in Hong Kong , this can't be coincidence, peaceful Hong Kong was disturbed

So what exactly was Promised to Pakistani Government ?So what exactly was Promised to Pakistan Military General Sahib?When they visited America ? Because clearly Indian Military has 1 million soldiers stationed in India while they were visiting USA and Donald Trump



Indian military fully geared to tackle Kashmiri Pakistanis











Foreign Policy Blunder After Blunder (Government of Pakistan)

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recently allowed Exxon Mobile to provide it Gas While freedom to India in KashmirIndian military fully geared to tackle Kashmiri PakistanisMeanwhile, Pakistan has recently allowed Exxon Mobile to provide it Gas

We will be getting Gas from USA

Water will be coming from Dam which India is building

Internally, Corrupt Politicians in Pakistan are going to do Protest against Pakistan's Government





So we have up to 8 Chinese Destroyers available, for purchase we will still not consider buying them all, I created a thread for it



https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/4-ch...-purchase-decommissioned-2-months-ago.633768/ So we have up to 8 Chinese Destroyers available, for purchase we will still not consider buying them all, I created a thread for it



Are you going to still a Innocent Papu Pakistan ?



Gas will come from Exxon Mobile? While Iran - Pakistan gas line is on our left ?

Will you return Z-10 helicopter gunship , becasue you love the Super Cobras ?

Pakistan will you still ignore Strategic Bombers , becasue you want United Nation to come solve your issues ?

The only friends we have are China and Turkey , I suggest we consider making Iran similar defence offer as what China has offered them to lock down the security

Still not interested to buy 8 Destroyer ships from China which are surplus to their needs?