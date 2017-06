Once-mighty party is looking at deep staff cuts and at selling off its iconic HQ.

Socialist supporters mark the 10th anniversary of Francois Mitterand's death at the party HQ in Paris in 2006 | Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

End of an era

François Mitterand arrives at the Socialist party HQ after winning the French presidential election in 1981 | Michel Clement/AFP via Getty Images

Sinking ship



The HQ is opulent, ostentatious and located smack dab in the nexus of French power in Solférino | Flickr via Creative Commons